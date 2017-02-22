Janelle Monae, John Scofield to headline three-day Kansas City Jazz & Heritage Festival

Kansas City, Kan., native Janelle Monae will headline the Kansas City Jazz & Heritage Festival in the 18th and Vine Jazz District over Memorial Day weekend.
Monae, a singer/songwriter who is a six-time Grammy nominee, is on a bill that includes guitarist John Scofield, singer Brandy, violinist Regina Carter, the octet the Hot Sardines and multi-instrumentalist Trombone Shorty.
The music portion of the festival will run May 26-28. All music events will take place in and around the 18th and Vine District, including the Gem Theater and the Blue Room. The festival will also include a block party on May 25 and a jazz brunch May 29. And several cast members of the Fox TV series “Empire,” including Bryshere Y. Gray and Jussie Smollett (not listed is KCK native Trai Byers), will participate in a panel discussion on May 27.
Advance single-day tickets for main stage performances will be $50. Children 12 and younger accompanied by an adult will be admitted free. Tickets are available at kcjazzfest.com and by calling 816-474-8463.
Monae, who received acclaim for playing Mary Jackson in the Oscar-nominated film “Hidden Figures,” will be headlining a show in her hometown area for only the second time.
Her previous headlining show in Kansas City was in November 2013 at the Uptown Theater, the same weekend she flipped the switch at the annual Mayor’s Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony. That weekend, Monae visited the studios of KTBG (90.9 FM) for an interview with program director Jon Hart.
In August 2011, Monae opened for Katy Perry at the Sprint Center, and in May 2011, she opened for Bruno Mars at the Independence Events Center. Monae also performed a song with Stevie Wonder during his Sprint Center show in October 2015, the night the Kansas City Royals won the American League pennant.
The lineup will also feature musicians from Kansas City, including Bobby Watson, Oleta Adams, Logan Richardson, Angela Hagenbach, Queen Bey and Eddie Moore.
In a press release announcing the lineup, Cheptoo Kositany-Buckner, executive director of the American Jazz Museum, said: “We want the Kansas City Jazz and Heritage Festival to be the premier live music festival in the Midwest celebrating Kansas City’s role as one of the key pillars of jazz in the nation and honoring the great and talented musicians in and from our wonderful city. It is not a festival just to have a festival. It’s a festival to build pride in who we are as Kansas City and our role in the heritage of jazz in the nation and the world.”
Timothy Finn: 816-234-4781, @phinnagain
Comments