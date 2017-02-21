Willie Nelson coming to Kansas City with Dwight Yoakam and Robert Earl Keen

Willie Nelson is no stranger to Kansas City. For the sixth time in seven years, Nelson will bring his tour to Kansas City.
Nelson will perform at Starlight Theatre on June 17, a Saturday. As usual, he’s bringing with him some special guests: Dwight Yoakam and Robert Earl Keen. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday.
Nelson’s previous two shows in Kansas City were at Starlight. He co-headlined a show with Beck in May 2015, and he co-headlined with Alison Krauss and Union Station in July 2014. Previous to those shows, he performed at the Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts in August 2012 and at Sporting Park as part of Farm Aid in August 2011. He also performed at the Ameristar Casino in March 2010.
Nelson announced this week that he was resuming his touring schedule after canceling several shows due to illness, including three shows in California the week of Feb. 12.
He is scheduled to release an album this spring titled “God’s Problem Child.” Nelson has released nearly 70 studio albums.
Timothy Finn: 816-234-4781, @phinnagain
