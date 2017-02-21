KC concerts Feb. 23-28: Momma’s Boy, Randy Rogers Band, Valerie June, Daya, Jeezy

Momma’s Boy
Thursday, Feb. 23, at the Replay Lounge
Saturday, Feb. 25, at the Tank Room
The garage-rock revival in Kansas City and Lawrence keeps gaining momentum. Bands including the Conquerors and Psychic Heat established themselves as imposing contenders last year. Momma’s Boy intends to duplicate the successes of those ensembles in 2017. “Be Good Boy” is one of the gloriously sloppy tracks from the “Liquid Courage” EP that Momma’s Boy is releasing at two shows this week. With Dreamgirl and Shortsweather on Thursday. With Scruffy & the Janitors and Rachel Mallin & the Wild Type on Saturday.
10 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 23. Replay Lounge. 785-749-7676. replaylounge.com. The cover charge is $3.
7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25. Tank Room. 816-214-6403. thetankroom.com. $7 in advance.
Randy Rogers Band
Friday, Feb. 24, at the Uptown Theater
George Strait became one of the biggest stars in the history of country music without employing a single gimmick. Randy Rogers, a fellow Texan, possesses a similarly assured stoicism and confident reliance on straightforward songs. “Kiss Me in the Dark” and “Tequila Eyes” are among the hits by the rugged band led by Rogers that rely on the Strait tradition of prominent fiddle, instantly memorable melodies and relatable lyrical perspectives. With Kyle Park.
8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 24. Uptown Theater. 816-753-8665. uptowntheater.com. $20 in advance.
Max and Igor Cavalera
Friday, Feb. 24, at Riot Room
The incorporation of indigenous South American percussion elements with extreme thrash made Sepultura’s “Roots” one of the most creative albums in heavy metal history. Twenty years after the album’s release, rhythmic workouts like “Ratamahatta” remain thrilling. Vocalist and guitarist Max Cavalera and Igor Cavalera, a powerhouse drummer, are founding members of the trailblazing Brazilian band. The brothers are performing “Roots” in its entirety. With Immolation and Full of Hell.
8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 24. Riot Room. 816-442-8179. theriotroom.com. $25 in advance.
Eddie Moore’s Fresh to Def with Adam & Kizzie
Friday, Feb. 24, at the Tank Room
Eddie Moore, one of the most exciting young musicians in Kansas City, hosts a monthly jam session at the Tank Room named Fresh To Def. He and his band the Outer Circle invite musicians, rappers and poets who share Moore’s interest in exploring the relationship between jazz, R&B and hip-hop to collaborate on bold improvisations. Adam & Kizzie, a husband-and-wife duo from Oklahoma who create tender neo-soul, will be among the participants on Friday.
8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 24. Tank Room. 816-214-6403. thetankroom.com. $7 in advance.
Valerie June
Saturday, Feb. 25, at Knuckleheads
Beneath a magnificent crown of hair that makes her the Medusa of the Americana music scene and with the thick drawl and engaging personality that bear resemblance a rebooted version of Dolly Parton, Valerie June conveys spiritual yearnings with the heart of poet. Her transcendent Appalachian soul grasps for otherworldly truths. The Tennessee native is touring in advance of the release of “The Order of Time,” the followup to her breakout 2013 album “Pushin’ Against a Stone.” With Oh Pep!
8:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25. Knuckleheads. 816-483-1456. knuckleheadskc.com. $17.50 in advance.
A Boogie wit da Hoodie
Sunday, Feb. 26, at the Granada
Geography was once the catalyst of blood feuds among rappers and their fans. While consequential battles between rappers from either coast have largely abated, the rise of A Boogie wit da Hoodie recalls the era of regionalism. Born Artist J. Dubose in the Bronx in 1996, A Boogie wit da Hoodie proudly represents a New York sensibility. Menacing tracks like “Jungle” were among the most popular songs of last summer in New York, but they have yet to catch on in the rest of the country. With Star B.
8 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 26. Granada. 785-842-1390. thegranada.com. $25 in advance.
Electric Guest
Monday, Feb. 27, at the Riot Room
Millions of pop music fans were introduced to synth-pop in the 1980s through frothy hits like “What Is Love?” by the British artist Howard Jones. Electric Guest has filled a similar role in recent years. The Los Angeles-based duo’s songs “Dear To Me” and “This Head I Hold” bridge pure pop with the sheen of electronic dance music. The sound has attracted prominent friends. Comedian Andy Samberg and the members of the indie-pop band Haim appear in the video for “Dear To Me.” With Nine Pound Shadow.
8 p.m. Monday, Feb. 27. Riot Room. 816-442-8179. theriotroom.com. $13 in advance.
The Japanese House
Tuesday, Feb. 28, at the Riot Room
The ethereal electronic sound crafted by Amber Bain of the Japanese House is often categorized as bedroom pop. The phrase doesn’t do justice to the 12 celestial songs that the British woman has released on three EPs. While a laptop computer was likely used in the creation of songs like “Face Like Thunder” and “Letter By the Water,” Bain’s grandiose works evoke large-scale architecture rather than homey sleeping quarters. With Blaise Moore.
9 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 28. Riot Room. 816-442-8179. theriotroom.com. $13 in advance.
The Dropkick Murphys
Tuesday, Feb. 28, at the Uptown Theater
For a beer-fueled and heavily tattooed subset of the proud populace of Boston, the Dropkick Murphys are as much a part of the city’s cultural and social fabric as the Red Sox and clam chowder. The Celtic-punk band has been boosting local pride and orchestrating sweaty mosh pits in Massachusetts clubs for 20 years. The galvanizing songs from the Dropkick Murphy’s new album “11 Short Stories of Pain & Glory” will fill the Uptown Theater with hearty sing-alongs on Tuesday. With the Interrupters and Blood Or Whiskey.
8 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 28. Uptown Theater. 816-753-8665. uptowntheater.com. $29.50 in advance.
Daya
Tuesday, Feb. 28, at RecordBar
Daya seemed meek and tentative when she opened a concert for Adam Lambert and Pentatonix at Silverstein Eye Centers Arena 14 months ago. The aspiring teen pop star from Pittsburgh has since been provided with plenty of reasons to feel more confident. Her strong contribution to the Chainsmokers’ hit “Don’t Let Me Down” was one of the most distinctive pop vocal performances of 2016. “Sit Still, Look Pretty,” the title track of Daya’s debut album, is even more engaging.
7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 28. RecordBar. 816-753-5207. therecordbar.com. $20 in advance.
Middle Kids
Wednesday, March 1, at the Tank Room
It’s not difficult to hear why Elton John has endorsed Middle Kids. The initial offerings of the emergent Australian indie-pop trio evoke classic John hits such as “Tiny Dancer” and “Honky Cat.” Middle Kids’ immediately ingratiating “Never Start” seems like the work of a band of accomplished professionals rather than the products of a band that’s just getting started. The group’s debut recording was released last month. With Whales and Mobley.
7 p.m. Wednesday, March 1. Tank Room. 816-214-6403. thetankroom.com. $12 in advance.
Jeezy
Wednesday, March 1, at the Uptown Theater
All eyes seemed to be on the rapper then known as Young Jeezy as he altered the direction of hip-hop in 2005. Fans embraced game-changing hits like “Go Crazy.” Conservative commentators deplored the glorification of crack-dealing that Jeezy exploited with a popular clothing line featuring a menacing snowman. Now that the Atlanta artist’s musical and lyrical innovations have been absorbed by rappers including Future and 21 Savage, Jeezy looms as an infamous elder statesman of trap music. With Lil Durk and YFN Lucci.
7 p.m. Wednesday, March 1. Uptown Theater. 816-753-8665. uptowntheater.com. $55 in advance.
