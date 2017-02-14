KC concert tickets on sale Feb. 17: Future, Tech N9ne; Feb. 18: Rockfest

On sale Friday, Feb. 17
Jay & Silent Bob Get Old, April 18, Liberty Hall. $36.50
Dead Man Winter featuring Dave Simonett with the Pines, April 20, Knuckleheads. $15
Gin Blossoms, April 28, VooDoo. $27.50-$37.50
Dolewite with Loogey, April 29, VooDoo. $7-$14.50
Nikki Lane, May 3, RecordBar. $16-$18
Marsha Ambrosius with Eric Benet, May 19, Uptown. $37-$87
Meat Puppets and Mike Watt and the Jom and Terry Show, May 22, RecordBar. $20-$22
Future with Migos, Tory Lanez and Kodak Black, June 4, Sprint Center. Ticket prices TBA
Tech N9ne with Krizz Kaliko, Stevie Stone, Ces Cru and more, June 4, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $33
Steve Miller with Peter Frampton, July 19, Starlight. $35-$149
Descendents, Nov. 3, Uptown. $35-$50
On sale Saturday, Feb. 18
Rockfest featuring Godsmack, Sammy Hagar, Halestorm and more, June 3, Kansas Speedway. $49.50
On sale Monday, Feb. 20
Lady Gaga, Nov. 15, Sprint Center. Ticket prices TBA.
On the way
Blondie and Garbage, July 18, Kauffman Center. $79-$149. On sale Feb. 24.
Saint Paul and the Broken Bones, June 6, Crossroads KC. Ticket info TBA.
Luke Bryan, July 21, Sprint Center. Ticket info TBA.
Tim McGraw and Faith Hill, Sept. 23, Sprint Center. Ticket info TBA.
New and noteworthy
Jeezy with Lil Durk and YFN Lucci, March 1, Uptown. $58
Dope and Combichrist, March 4, Aftershock. $20
Ashley Davis, Carswell & Hope and Cormac Debarra, March 16, Liberty Hall. $15-$20
Halfway to Winfield with Split Lip Rayfield, Loaded Goat, Konza Swamp Band and more, March 18, Knuckleheads. $15-$18.50
Blink 182 with the Naked and Famous, March 30, Silverstein Eye Centers Arena. $39-$69
Chase Bryant, March 30, Kanza Hall. $20-$30
Whitey Morgan, March 30, Knuckleheads. $20
Kirk Franklin, April 8, Music Hall. $37-$117
Highly Suspect, April 11, RecordBar. $18
In This Moment with Motionless in White, Avatar and Gemini Syndrome, April 12, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $29.50
John Mayer, April 14, Sprint Center. $35.75-$95.75
David Nail, April 15, VooDoo. $32.50-$42.50
Doyle Bramhall II, April 15, Knuckleheads. $20
Thursday with Basement, Touché Amoré and Cities Aviv, April 18, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $26
Hayes Carll, April 19, Knuckleheads. $20
Leela James with Daley, April 25, Madrid. $35-$50
Two Door Cinema Club, April 25, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $29.50
Cashmere Cat, April 29, Riot Room. $15-$18
Frank Iero and the Patience, May 2, Granada. $18
Revolucion de Amor, May 5, VooDoo. $11.50-$29.50
Billy Bob Thornton and the Boxmasters, May 7, Knuckleheads. $28.50
Chance the Rapper, May 13, Providence Amphitheater. $29.50-$69.50
The Black Angels with A Place to Bury Strangers, May 16, Madrid. $20-$40
The Chainsmokers with Kiiara, May 17, Sprint Center. $26-$77.50
Flux Pavilion with Kayzo and TrollPhace, May 26, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $15-$30
Samantha Fish’s Big Summer Kick Off Party featuring Samantha Fish, Dumpstaphunk, Southern Avenue Band and more, May 26-27, Crossroads KC. $20- $66.50
Jason Boland & the Stragglers with Shooter Jennings, Cole Porter Band and Mountain Deer Revival, June 3, Crossroads KC. $14-$76.50
Muse with Thirty Seconds to Mars and Pvris, June 12, Starlight. $45-$99.50
John Legend with Gallant, June 13, Starlight. $38.95-$129.95
Buddy Guy, June 15, Crossroads KC. $14-$86.50
Black & Blue Grass Fest featuring Split Lip Rayfield, Mountain Sprout and more, June 17, Crossroads KC. $20-$61.50
Funk Fest featuring Keith Sweat, Bel Biv Devoe and more, June 17, Providence Amphitheater. $39.50-$225
Crossroads Jammin’ Reggae Fest featuring the Wailing Souls, the Itals, Sister Carol and more, June 24, Crossroads KC. $21.50-$76.50
Barns Courtney, June 26, RecordBar. $15
Queen and Adam Lambert, July 9, Sprint Center. $49.50-$175
Nickelback with Daughtry, July 23, Starlight Theatre. $39.50-$129.50
Hairball, Aug. 25, Crossroads KC. $11.50-$36.50
Tom Russell, Sept. 16, Knuckleheads. $35
Also on sale
Alesana, Feb. 16, Aftershock. $15
Pain of Salvation, Feb. 16, Riot Room. $15-$17
Skillet with Sick Puppies and Devour the Day, Feb. 16, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $30
Sting with Joe Sumner and the Last Bandoleros, Feb. 16, Uptown. Sold out.
Bill Engvall, Feb. 17, Kauffman Center. $39-$69
Billy Joe Shaver, Feb. 17, Knuckleheads. $20
Hippo Campus, Feb. 17, RecordBar. $15
Larry Stewart, Richie McDonald and Tim Rushlow, Feb. 17, VooDoo. $19.50-$52
Nitty Gritty Dirt Band and Ozark Mountain Daredevils, Feb. 17, Uptown. $35-$100
P.O.S., Feb. 17, Riot Room. $15
Abbamania, Feb. 18, Uptown. $25-$60
Born of Osiris with Volumes and more, Feb. 18, Granada. $18
Flaw, Feb. 18, Aftershock. $18
Gwyneth Moreland with Malachi Graham, Feb. 18, S.D. Strong Distilling. $18
Robert Glasper, Feb. 18, Folly. $20-$50
Super Diamond, the Neil Diamond Tribute, Feb. 18, Ameristar. $15-$35
Kansas City Folk Festival, Feb. 19, Westin Crown Center. $30
Overkill and Nile, Feb. 19, Granada. $25
Tift Merritt, Feb. 19, Knuckleheads. $17.50
Blind Pilot, Feb. 20, Granada. $18
Aesthetic Perfection with Solar Flake and more, Feb. 21, Riot Room. $15-$17
I Prevail, Feb. 21, Aftershock. $18
Strfkr, Feb. 21, Granada. $17
Pink Talking Fish, Feb. 22, Riot Room. $15
Calvin Arsenia, Jacob Metcalf and Dylan Moses, Feb. 23, The Dubliner. $15
Tesla with the Cringe, Feb. 23, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $35.50-$69.50
Turnpike Troubadours, Feb. 23, Granada. $25
Common Kings with ¡Mayday!, Feb. 24, Granada. $18
Hairball, Feb. 24, VooDoo. $9.50-$37.50
Max and Iggor Cavalera with Immolation and Full of Hell, Feb. 24, Riot Room. $25
Randy Rogers Band, Feb. 24, Uptown. $20
“Sesame Street Live: Elmo Makes Music,” Feb. 24-26, Sprint Center. $18-$68
Shiner with Milemarker and Drop a Grand, Feb. 24, RecordBar. $17-$20
Black Tiger Sex Machine, Feb. 25, Granada. $25
Dada, Feb. 25, Riot Room. $15-$18
Katt Williams, Feb. 25, Municipal Auditorium. $54-$127
Strangelove and the Cured, Feb. 25, VooDoo. $19.50-$37.50
Valerie June, Feb. 25, Knuckleheads. $17.50
Alaturka, Feb. 26, Polsky Theatre. $10-$20
A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, Feb. 26, Granada. $25
Darkest Hour with Ringworm and more, Feb. 26, Riot Room. $17-$20
Mr. Ho’s Orchestrotica, Feb. 26, Lied Center. $14-$25
Every Time I Die, Feb. 27, Granada. $18
Daya, Feb. 28, RecordBar. $20-$25
Dropkick Murphys with the Interrupters and Blood or Whiskey, Feb. 28, Uptown. $29.50
Sam Bush, Feb. 28, Knuckleheads. $24.50
The Cadillac Three, March 2, Granada. $18
Davina and the Vagabonds, March 2, Knuckleheads. $15
Jason Boland and the Stragglers, March 2, Knuckleheads. $18
Justin Moore, Brett Young and Lee Brice, March 2, Silverstein Eye Centers Arena. $29.75-$59.75
Big Gigantic, March 3, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $26
JoJo, March 3, Liberty Hall. $24
Kansas City Jazz Orchestra, “Hard Habit to Break,” March 3, Kauffman Center. $20-$55
Lee Fields & the Expressions, March 3, RecordBar. $17-$20
Phantom Blues Band, March 3, Knuckleheads. $25
The Alan Parsons Live Project, March 4, Ameristar. $40-$55
Art Garfunkel, March 4, Kauffman Center. $49-$79
Brantley Gilbert with Tucker Beathard, Luke Combs and Brian Davis, March 4, Sprint Center. $27.75-$37.75
Cyrus Chestnut Trio featuring Warren Wolf, March 4, Folly. $20-$50
G Jones with Yheti and Sayer, March 4, Granada. $18
Illenium with Said the Sky, March 4, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $23
Jason Ricci, March 4, Knuckleheads. $17.50
Jonathan Richman, March 4, RecordBar. $15
Kansas Music Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, March 4, Liberty Hall. $25
Unknown Hinson, March 4, Knuckleheads. $17.50
Amy Grant and Vince Gill, Rose Brooks Center’s Cabaret, March 5, Sheraton Crown Center. $500
Mike Farris, March 5, Knuckleheads. $15
Vince Staples with Kilo Kish, March 5, Granada. $15
Whitechapel with Cattle Decapitation and more, March 5, Riot Room. $25
Archgoat with Valkyrja and more, March 6, Riot Room. $17-$20
Kristin Chenoweth, March 6, Lied Center. $24-$100
Black Joe Lewis, March 8, Knuckleheads. $20
Joseph with Kelsey Kopecky, March 8, Madrid. $20-$35
Papadosio, March 8, Granada. $17
Suicidal Tendencies with Crowbar and Havok, March 8, Liberty Hall. $25
Courtney Patton and Jason Eady with Chubby Knuckle Choir, March 9, Knuckleheads. $15
Architects with Stray From the Path and Make Them Suffer, March 10, Aftershock. $22
Conor Oberst with the Felice Brothers, March 10, Madrid. $30-$50
DakhaBrakha, March 10, Polsky Theatre. $12-$25
Keith Harkin, March 10, Knuckleheads. $35
Ro James, March 10, VooDoo. $35-$65
Ben Folds with Kansas City Symphony, March 11, Kauffman Center. $50-$135
Billy Currington, March 11, Uptown. $35-$70
The Elders Hoolie Show, March 11, Knuckleheads. $25
John Prine, March 11, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $62.50-$102.50
Mickey Avalon with DeeJay Spinstyles, March 11, Riot Room. $20
Struggle Jennings, March 11, Aftershock. $15
Webb Wilder, March 11, Knuckleheads. $15
Aaron Lewis, March 12, VooDoo. $40-$80
Allah-Las, March 13, RecordBar. $15
Joe Bonamassa, March 13, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $79-$149
Chronixx, March 14, Granada. $25
The Griswolds, March 14, RecordBar. $15-$18
Albert Cummings, March 15, Knuckleheads. $125
Decades Rewind, March 15-16, Folly. $31.50-$45
Joey Fatts and D Savage with Kuttybear and more, March 15, Riot Room. $15-$17
Juicy J with Belly, March 15, Uptown. $35
“Rain: A Tribute to the Beatles,” March 15, Kauffman Center. $45-$70
Charlie Wilson with Fantasia, Johnny Gill and Solero, March 16, Sprint Center. $49.50-$86
Excision with Cookie Monsta, Barely Alive and Dion Timmer, March 16, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $30-$35
Here Comes the Mummies, March 16, Knuckleheads. $28.50
Power Trip with Iron Reagan and more, March 16, Riot Room. $15-$17
“Travis Wall’s Shaping Sound: After the Curtain,” March 16, Kauffman Center. $26.10-$79
William Singe, March 16, Granada. $25
Chubby Carrier, March 17, Knuckleheads. $15
Louis the Child, March 17, RecordBar. $20-$25
Mayday with BluntRap and more, March 17, Riot Room. $15
Patti LaBelle, March 17, Kauffman Center. $49-$129
Sleigh Bells, March 17, Granada. $23
Agent Orange with Guttermouth, The Queers and Atom Age, March 18, RecordBar. $15-$17
Ariana Grande, March 18, Sprint Center. $27.95-$197.95
Dylan Scott with Rusty Laffoon, March 18, Kanza Hall. $10-$30
The Menzingers with Jeff Rosenstock and Rozwell Kid, March 18, Granada. $18
“Jazz 100,” March 19, Yardley Hall. $15-$40
The Orwells, March 20, RecordBar. $19-$21
Robert Randolph and the Family Band, March 20, Knuckleheads. $25
Josh Turner, March 23, Uptown. $25-$75
Rodney Crowell, March 23, Knuckleheads. $29.50
Shovels & Rope, March 23, Knuckleheads. $20
Bryan Ferry, March 24, Uptown Theater. $55-$125
English Beat, March 24, Knuckleheads. $20
Nu Soul Revival Tour featuring Musiq Soulchild, Lyfe Jennings, Kindred Family Soul and Avery Sunshine, March 24, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $52-$99
Aaron Neville, March 25, Ameristar. $45-$60
Dianne Reeves, March 25, Gem. $40
Eric Lindell, March 25, Knuckleheads. $20
Geoff Tate, March 25, Knuckleheads. $20
Judah & the Lion, March 25, Madrid. $20-$40
Lil Flip, March 25, Riot Room. $15
The Oak Ridge Boys, March 26, Kauffman Center. $39-$69
OG Maco and Young Greatness, March 26, Riot Room. $15-$17
Victor Wooten Trio, March 26, Granada. $25
Norma Jean with He Is Legend and more, March 27, Granada. $18
Bring Me the Horizon with Underoath and Beartooth, March 28, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $35
KU Jazz Ensemble I with Kneebody, March 28, Lied Center. $14-$25
Son Volt, March 28, Knuckleheads. $25
“Disney on Ice: Follow Your Heart,” March 29-April 2, Sprint Center. $20-$90
George Thorogood & the Destroyers, March 29, Uptown. $36-$86
Adrian Belew Power Trio with Saul Zonana, March 30, Knuckleheads. $25
Lil Debbie with 1 Ton From Potluck and more, March 30, Riot Room. $17-$20
Senses Fail with Counterparts, Movements and Like Pacific, March 30, Granada. $17
Landslide with Revelation, March 31, VooDoo. $9.75-$19.75
NF, March 31, Granada. $23
Paula Poundstone, March 31, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $32.50-$37.50
Anvil with Night Demon and more, April 1, Riot Room. $15
Four Fried Chickens and a Coke, April 1, Knuckleheads. $15
The Reverend Peyton’s Big Damn Band, April 1, Knuckleheads. $18
Sky Smeed with Truckstop Honeymoon, April 1, Knuckleheads. $15
Branson on the Road, April 2, VooDoo. $27.50-$37.50
Modern English, April 2, RecordBar. $20
Archspire with Arkaik and more, April 3, Riot Room. $15
Ghostface Killah with Stik Figa and Blkflanl, April 4, Granada. $25
Kris Kristofferson, April 5, Uptown. $35-$85
Radiohead, April 5, Sprint Center. $65-$89
Rocktopia, April 6, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $35-$99
Tennis, April 6, Riot Room. $16-$18
Whiskey Myers, April 6, Granada. $16
Anders Osborne with New Breed Brass Band, April 7, Knuckleheads. $20
Chris Robinson Brotherhood, April 7, Granada. $20
Danielle Nicole and Shinetop, April 7, Knuckleheads. $30
Donny McCaslin Trio, April 7, Folly. $20-$50
Chris Tomlin with Big Daddy Weave, Phil Wickham and more, April 8, Sprint Center. $15-$69.75
Dodge and Fuski, Oolacile and Astronaut, April 8, RecordBar. $22-$27
Simple Plan, April 8, Granada. $30.50
Jackie Greene, April 10, Knuckleheads. $17.50
Real Estate with Mary Lattimore, April 10, RecordBar. $20
Amorphis with Swallow the Sun, April 12, Aftershock. $20
Bear Grillz with Midnight Tyrannosaurus and more, April 13, Granada. $15-$25
David Lindley, April 13, Knuckleheads. $44.50
American Aquarium, April 14, Knuckleheads. $18
Dr. Zhivegas, April 14, Kanza Hall. $15
Lewis Black, April 14, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $39.50-$59.50
Nashville Pussy, April 14, Knuckleheads. $15
Zoso: The Led Zeppelin Experience, April 14, VooDoo. $9.50-$27.50
Devin the Dude with Dom Chronicles and Etho Escobar, April 15, Riot Room. $17-$20
New Found Glory, April 15, Granada. $22
Ganga White Night, April 16, Granada. $20
Lionel Richie and Mariah Carey, April 16, Sprint Center. $29.95-$500
Kyle with Cousin Stizz, April 18, Granada. $18
Beach Boys, April 19, Lied Center. $21-$60
A Perfect Circle, April 19, Starlight. $35-$85
Dan + Shay, April 21, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $25
Kansas City Jazz Orchestra, “’Round About Midnight,” April 21, Kauffman Center. $20-$55
Marcia Ball and the Iguanas, April 21, Knuckleheads. $24.50
Of Montreal with Christina Schneider’s Jepeto Solutions, April 21, RecordBar. $20-$25
Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Bluegrass Band, April 21, VooDoo. $27.50-$37.50
Suicide Girls: Blackheart Burlesque, April 21, Granada. $25
“Welcome to Night Vale” with Erin McKeown, April 21, Uptown. $22.50-$32.50
Hal Ketchum, April 22, Knuckleheads. $20
Jack DeJohnette Trio, April 22, Gem. $40
X Ambassadors and American Authors, April 22, St Joseph Civic Arena. $25
Mayday Parade with Knuckle Puck and Milestones, April 23, Granada. $25
Chelsea Grin with Ice Nine Kills, Gideon and Enterprise Earth, April 25, Aftershock. $18
Bishop Briggs with Shaed and Manatee Commune, April 26, Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland. $15
Mastodon with Eagles of Death Metal and Russian Circles, April 26, Uptown. $42.50-$57.50
The Charlie Daniels Band, April 28, Ameristar. $35-$55
Delbert McClinton with Nace Brothers, April 28, Knuckleheads. $30
Killswitch Engage and Anthrax with The Devil Wears Prada, April 30, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $33
Whitney, May 1, Bottleneck. $15
Gnash, May 2, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $20
Robin Trower, May 2, Uptown. $35-$69.50
Cody Johnson, May 3, Granada. $23
Casting Crowns with Danny Gokey and Unspoken, May 4, Silverstein Eye Centers Arena. $20-$75
Middle of the Map Festival, May 4-6, multiple venues. $70
The Fab Four — the Ultimate Tribute, May 5, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $24.50-$39.50
MerleJam with Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real, Sara Morgan and Outlaw Jim and the Whiskey Benders, May 5, Knuckleheads. $27.50
X the Band, May 5, Knuckleheads. $22.50
Jesse Cook, May 6, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $34.50-$45
Little River Band, May 6, Ameristar. $35-$50
MerleJam with Danielle Nicole Band, Chubby Carrier and Stacy Mitchhart, May 6, Knuckleheads. $20
John Paul White, May 8, Knuckleheads. $19.50
The 1975, May 9, Starlight. $35-$55
Kinky Friedman, May 10, Knuckleheads. $27.50
Branford Marsalis Quartet and Kurt Elling, May 11, Kauffman Center. $29-$69
Y&T with Breakpoint Method, May 11, VooDoo. $15.50-$23.50
Opeth and Gojira, May 12, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $35
The Blasters with Delta Bombers, May 13, Knuckleheads. $20
Bonobo, May 13, Granada. $22
Tommy Castro and the Painkillers with Mike Zito, May 13, Knuckleheads. $20
Kehlani with Ella Mai, Jahkoy and Noodles, May 15, Granada. $25
Coheed and Cambria with the Dear Hunter, May 16, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $27.50
Neil deGrasse Tyson, May 17, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $69.50-$99.50
Arlo Guthrie, May 18, Uptown. $25-$125
Eliane Elias, May 19, Folly. $20-$50
Arkona with Sirenia, MindMaze and Sicosis, May 20, Riot Room. $20
Joey Alexander, May 20, Yardley Hall. $14-$38
Red Hot Chili Peppers, May 21, Sprint Center. $49-$99
Roger Waters, May 26, Sprint Center. $55-$199.50
Conan with North and more, May 31, Riot Room. $15
Paul Thorn, June 2-4, Knuckleheads. $20-$75
Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers with Joe Walsh, June 2, Sprint Center. $49.50-$145
Travis Tritt, June 2, Ameristar. $40-$55
Morbid Angel with Suffocation, Revocation and Withered, June 7, Granada. $23
Cryptopsy with Rivers Of Nihill and more, June 8, Riot Room. $20
Brit Floyd, June 9, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $39.50-$75
Liverpool, June 9, Knuckleheads. $20
Katy Guillen & the Girls, June 10, Knuckleheads. $15
Vader with Internal Bleeding, Sacrificial Slaughter and more, June 11, Riot Room. $20-$25
Bad Suns with Hunny, June 12, RecordBar. $18
New Kids on the Block with Paula Abdul and Boyz II Men, June 12, Sprint Center. $29.95-$199.95
Celtic Woman, June 14, Kauffman Center. $39-$99
Reverend Horton Heat with Agent Orange and Flat Duo Jets, June 17, Knuckleheads. $25
Chicago and the Doobie Brothers, June 20, Starlight. $35-$150
Def Leppard with Poison, June 21, Sprint Center. $29.50-$125
Train with Natasha Bedingfield, July 3, Starlight. $29.50-$129.50
Iron Maiden with Ghost, July 11, Sprint Center. $39.50-$99.50
Steve Martin and Martin Short, July 21, Starlight. $45.95-$198.95
Tumbleweed Festival, July 27-29, LaBenite Riverfront Park. $69-$199
Chubby Carrier, July 29, Knuckleheads. $15
Green Day with Catfish and the Bottlemen, Aug. 11, Sprint Center. $29.50-$89.50
Bruno Mars, Aug. 9, Sprint Center. $49.50-$125
Coldplay, Aug. 15, Sprint Center. $29.50-$225
Foreigner with Cheap Trick and Jason Bonham’s Led Zeppelin Experience, Aug. 15, Starlight. $29.95-$149.95
Idina Menzel, Aug. 16, Starlight. $30-$130
Tash Sultana, Oct. 11, RecordBar. $18
2Cellos, Nov. 5, Sprint Center. $31.50-$69.50
Compiled by Dan Kelly, dkelly@kcstar.com
