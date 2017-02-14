What to see at Folk Alliance? Director suggests an Egyptian hero & Megan Mullally

As executive director of the Folk Alliance International, Aengus Finnan is exposed to a wealth of music, bands, songwriters and musicians. Upon request, Finnan agreed to provide some artist showcase recommendations for anyone who thinks the task of poring over the long list of performers is too daunting. Finnan provided the list of performers; I provided the descriptions.
International acts
The Changing Room, England: 10 p.m. Wednesday, Century C ballroom. Traditional folk/roots music from Cornwall, performed in English and Cornish.
Alysha Brilla, India/Tanzania/Canada: 9:15 p.m. Saturday, Benton’s 20th floor. World/folk fusion.
Authentic Light Orchestra, Russia: 6:30 p.m. Friday, Century C. Jazz, pop, folk and classical music.
Elle Márjá Eira, Norway: 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Century C. Soundscapes that blend electronic, folk, world music and traditional Sami music.
Emily Wurramara, Australia: 7:45 p.m. Friday, Pershing South. A mix of contemporary and traditional music in English and Anindilyakwa.
Gaby Moreno, Guatemala: 9:30 p.m. Thursday, Century C. Singer/songwriter.
La Banda Morisca, Andalusia: 9:30 p.m. Saturday, Washington Park Place II and III. “Oriental and occidental influences from the south of the Mediterranean and the mood of the traditional flamenco.”
Lemon Bucket Orkestra, Canada: 10 p.m. Saturday, Benton’s 20th floor. “Guerrilla-folk-Balkan-klezmer-gypsy-party-punk.”
Sondorgo, Hungary: 8 p.m. Saturday, Washington Park Place II and III. Tamburitza music, which focuses on the tambura and includes occasional accompaniment by the accordion and wind instruments.
Ramy Essam, Egypt: 7:15 p.m. Saturday, Washington Park Place II and III. Protest/political music from the “bard of the Egyptian revolution” who became a fixture in Tahrir Square in Cairo in spring 2011, resulting in his arrest and torture.
Curly Strings, Estonia: 10:15 p.m. Saturday, Washington Park Place II and III. A string band that combines bluegrass with Estonian music.
Élage Diouf, Senagal/Canada: 7:45 p.m. Friday, Liberty Room. His music mixes pop, blues, world music, folk and the percussive music asiko.
U.S. acts
Giri and Uma Peters, Nashville: 8 p.m. Saturday, Shawnee Mission Room. A mix of old-time and bluegrass.
Marquise Knox, St. Louis: 7:45 p.m. Thursday, Benton’s 20th floor. Taproot Delta blues.
Masters of Hawaiian Music, Hawaii: 8:45 p.m. Thursday, Century C. This trio features slack-key guitar master George Kahumoku Jr.
Sara Watkins, Los Angeles: 9:15 p.m. Friday, Benton’s 20th floor. Singer/songwriter and member of Nickel Creek and the Watkins Family Hour.
Molsky’s Mountain Drifters, Boston and Beacon, N.Y.: 8:45 p.m. Friday, Washington Park Place II and III. Trio features Grammy-nominated Bruce Molsky on fiddle, Stash Wyslouch on guitar and Allison de Groot on clawhammer banjo.
Nancy and Beth, Los Angeles: 10:45 p.m. Wednesday, Washington Park Place II and III. This eclectic pop/blues/comedy duo comprises actresses Megan Mullally (“Will & Grace,” “Parks and Recreation”) and Stephanie Hunt (“Friday Night Lights”).
Laura Cortese & the Dance Cards, Boston: 9:30 p.m. Friday, Washington Park Place II and III. High-energy folk and roots music.
Las Cafeteras, Los Angeles: 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Washington Park Place II and III. A six-piece from East Los Angeles that fuses modern urban sounds with traditional Mexican music.
Kalyn Fay, Oklahoma: 9:30 p.m. Thursday, Roanoke Room. Fay is a singer/songwriter who writes modern/indie-folk songs in the vein of Wye Oak.
Jonathan Byrd & the Pickup Cowboy: 7:45 p.m. Friday, Benton’s 20th floor. A duo comprising Byrd and Johnny Waken who arouse a rootsy ruckus on guitar, harmonica, mandolin and musical saw.
