Back to Rockville

February 8, 2017 10:04 AM

Blondie and Garbage will bring their tour to Kansas City

Back to Rockville

Timothy Finn blogs about the Kansas City music scene

By Kathy Lu

klu@kcstar.com

Raining or not, be happy and bring your heart of glass to the Blondie and Garbage show, coming to Kansas City on July 18.

And you might be surprised where: the Kauffman Center.

Blondie and Garbage announced Wednesday that they will co-headline the Rage and Rapture tour that will kick off on July 5 in Saratoga, Calif. John Doe and Exene Cervenka will provide support on the first leg of the tour and Deap Vally for the second leg. Presale for the Kansas City show start Feb. 15 at ticketmaster.com.

Earlier this month, Blondie announced its upcoming 11th studio album, “Pollinator,” set for release in May. Garbage released their latest studio album, “Strange Little Birds,” in June 2016.

Related content

Back to Rockville

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Mizzou basketball coach Kim Anderson has a fan in Dierks Bentley

View more video

Entertainment Videos