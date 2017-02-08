Blondie and Garbage will bring their tour to Kansas City

Raining or not, be happy and bring your heart of glass to the Blondie and Garbage show, coming to Kansas City on July 18.
And you might be surprised where: the Kauffman Center.
Blondie and Garbage announced Wednesday that they will co-headline the Rage and Rapture tour that will kick off on July 5 in Saratoga, Calif. John Doe and Exene Cervenka will provide support on the first leg of the tour and Deap Vally for the second leg. Presale for the Kansas City show start Feb. 15 at ticketmaster.com.
Earlier this month, Blondie announced its upcoming 11th studio album, “Pollinator,” set for release in May. Garbage released their latest studio album, “Strange Little Birds,” in June 2016.
