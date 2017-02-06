John Legend, Muse are coming to Kansas City in same week, at same venue

Mark your calendars: Two Grammy Award winners will play back-to-back concerts at Starlight Theatre in June.
English rock band Muse announced Monday it’ll be bringing its summer North American amphitheater tour to Starlight on Monday, June 12.
Also on Monday, Starlight announced that multi-platinum R&B artist John Legend — an Oscar, Golden Globe and 10-time Grammy winner — will perform on June 13.
Muse will be making the stop with the Jared Leto-led band Thirty Seconds to Mars and emerging Massachusetts-based rock band PVRIS.
Legend will be joined by fast-rising, Grammy-nominated R&B newcomer Gallant, who performed in KC last summer as a part of Ink Magazine’s Middle of the Map fest.
For Legend, the Darkness and Light tour announcement comes amid months of sustained momentum. His fifth studio album (“Darkness and Light,” Columbia Records) was released in December to critical acclaim. He has both a recurring role and a single on the soundtrack of the 14-time Academy Award-nominated film “La La Land” (his TV and film production company, Get Lifted Film Co., also has a production credit on the film). And just last week, Walt Disney Records announced that Legend and Ariana Grande will be singing the title track for the upcoming live action remake of “Beauty and the Beast.”
Legend last visited Kansas City in 2014, when he brought his stripped down All of Me tour to the Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts.
Muse will come to Starlight a year after winning the Grammy Award for best rock album for “Drones,” which was released in 2015 and debuted at No. 1 in 21 countries. It spawned the U.S. Billboard No. 1 single “Dead Inside.”
Both tours are being produced by Live Nation, and tickets will be for sale on Friday, Feb. 10, at 10 a.m. via KCStarlight.com and the Starlight Theatre box office.
Aaron Randle: 816-234-4060, @aaronronel
