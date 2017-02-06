Lady Gaga coming to Kansas City as part of Joanne World Tour

Lady Gaga will be coming to Kansas City’s Sprint Center in November as part of her Joanne World Tour.
Tickets for the Nov. 15 show go on sale at 10 a.m. Feb. 20.
Lady Gaga’s concert tour was announced early Monday just hours after her Super Bowl appearance. She will start her Joanne World Tour Aug. 1 in Vancouver, Live Nation Entertainment announced overnight.
She has tour dates on the West Coast before coming to Omaha on Aug. 19, St. Paul, Minn., on Aug. 21 and Chicago on Aug. 25. Tickets for the first leg of the North American Tour go on sale Feb. 13.
She will have a series of concerts throughout Europe from mid-September through October before returning to the United States in November for the second leg of her North American tour.
In addition to her November show in Kansas City, she will appear in St. Louis on Nov. 16.
For complete tour and ticket information, visit: www.ladygaga.com & www.livenation.com. There will be a ticket limit of eight tickets per transaction for all first day sales.
For concerts dates that include Kansas City, Citi cardmembers may access pre-sale tickets from 9 a.m. Feb. 15 through 5 p.m. Feb. 19.
For the first leg of the tour, which includes the Omaha and Chicago dates, Citi cardmembers can take advantage of the pre-sale beginning 9 a.m. Wednesday through 5 p.m. Sunday.
For complete pre-sale details visit: citiprivatepass.com. There is an eight-ticket limit per transaction.
