New music venue coming soon to KC’s East Crossroads

A new live-music venue is in the works in the East Crossroads.
The venue, which has yet to be named and will have a capacity of 1,400, is scheduled to open sometime this summer. The building is at 601 Truman Road, between Cherry and Holmes streets, not far from the Sprint Center.
The venue’s owners are Chris Cobb and Josh Billue, who run JR Facility Management. The company operates several bars and venues in Nashville, including Marathon Music Works.
AEG Live will book shows for the new Kansas City venue. It also operates the Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland and is involved in producing shows at other local venues, including the Sprint Center.
The new space will add another large-capacity room to the roster of music venues in Kansas City, including the Midland (capacity of nearly 3,000), the Uptown Theater (about 2,200), the VooDoo in Harrah’s North Kansas City casino (1,150) and the nearby Crossroads KC, an outdoor venue (nearly 3,000).
In a press release, Cobb talked about what he liked about their experience in Nashville.
“Six years ago we leased a large warehouse in an up-and-coming part of Nashville and since that time, we have seen a whirlwind of growth there with the addition of craft distilleries, creative spaces and retail outlets.”
Now, Marathon Music Works hosts more than 150 concerts and events annually, he continued.
“And that’s why we are so excited to find a home in the East Crossroads neighborhood, to be a part of this vibrant arts community and to work with the locals who make the scene thrive.”
The building is part of the East Crossroads Urban Redevelopment Plan initiated by developer Matt Abbott in 2015.
“Once I saw what they were up to in Nashville, I knew immediately that the Kansas City East Crossroads was absolutely perfect for their next location,” Abbott said in a press release. “I can say that I specifically pursued the purchase and redevelopment of the Sterling Bearing property because I knew what value this venue would bring to the neighborhood. It has taken three years to get all of the pieces of this puzzle to come together, and I know that we are all glad we never gave up and made it come to fruition. This is what the East Crossroads is all about.”
