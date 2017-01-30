Chainsmokers announce Sprint Center show, plans for new album

The Chainsmokers have announced a 40-city spring tour, and it includes a stop at the Sprint Center on May 17, a Wednesday. Kiiara will open each show. The tour also stops in Tulsa on May 16 and St. Louis on May 18.
Tickets for the Memories: Do Not Open Tour go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday. Pre-sales are available through AT&T and Citi credit card.
The DJ/producer duo of Alex Pall and Drew Taggart also announced plans to release its first full-length album in 2017. Since 2012, the pair has released several EPs and a slew of singles, including “Closer,” one of the biggest and most popular singles of 2016, hitting No. 1 in 10 countries. The Chainsmokers are up for three awards at the 2017 Grammys on Feb. 12, including for best new artist.
