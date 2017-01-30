John Mayer’s world tour will stop in Kansas City

John Mayer has announced his Search for Everything World Tour, which comprises 21 shows, including a stop at Sprint Center on April 14, a Friday. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, Feb 3.
It will be Mayer’s first tour since 2014 and his first show in this area since a show at the amphitheater in Bonner Springs, now the Providence Medical Center Amphitheater, in July 2013. His previous Kansas City show was at the Sprint Center in March 2010.
The show will include performances by his full band, his John Mayer Trio and Mayer in a solo-acoustic set. He will be touring on the album “The Search for Everything,” due to be released this spring.
On Jan. 20, Mayer released four tracks from the album on an EP called “The Search for Everything Wave One,” which jumped to No. 1 on the iTunes and Billboard album charts. Every ticket bought online will include a physical copy of the full-length album.
Also, if you don’t already follow Mayer on his Snapchat, you’re missing out.
