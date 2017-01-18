KC bands host benefits on Inauguration Day for refugees, domestic violence victims

Friday is Inauguration Day, and the Kansas City music community has scheduled two benefit concerts: one for a domestic violence shelter, the other for an organization that assists refugees.
Musicians for Active Justice: Get Loud is a benefit for KC for Refugees. Four bands will perform: the Architects, Emmaline Twist, Hipshot Killer and Medicine Theory. Show time is 9 p.m. at the Record Bar, 1520 Grand Blvd. All proceeds from the $10 donation at the door will benefit KC for Refugees.
Sondra Freeman, organizer of the benefit, said there was a purpose behind the lineup.
“My first thought was to find Kansas City-based bands that don’t shy away from being publicly political,” she said. “I wanted to represent the apprehension and dysphoria that a lot of us are feeling right now. There is definitely an angsty-punk vibe to the lineup that I think will represent those feelings well.”
The benefit was scheduled to coincide with the inauguration and address the refugee situation — an issue in the presidential campaign.
“We want to extend a hand to communities that have been marginalized or even demonized in recent events,” said Freeman, who is promotions director at the Midwest Music Foundation.
“Now more than ever I feel like we all have to act on what we most believe in. I believe love and compassion for those less fortunate than yourself makes us all greater and safer. It is very important to us that the money from this benefit goes to an organization that truly needs it.”
KC for Refugees was founded in April to assist refugees moving to Kansas City. Sofia Khan, the group’s founder and director, will attend the event and address the crowd. Freeman said the group provides vital services to people who need lots of help getting settled.
“They educate community groups on the refugee-settlement process, connect community groups with local refugees through social activities, support refugee families through donations of volunteers’ time, money and household items, and develop alliances with regional and national organizations who work toward the same vision,” she said.
At the event, donations of new toys, diapers, toiletries and hygiene items will also be accepted. Everyone who donates items will automatically be entered in a raffle for a $25 RecordBar gift certificate or one of the Musicians for Active Justice T-shirts that will be sold at the event.
Before the Record Bar show, you might consider going to Mills Record Co., 4045 Broadway, for an all-women lineup. The event will raise money for the Rose Brooks Center, a Kansas City domestic violence center.
The event is being billed as a “feminine-products drive.” Admission is $10 or $5 with a donation of an unopened feminine product. The concert begins Friday at 6:30 p.m.
Organizer Amy Farrand said the date was selected in September as a response to a domestic dispute that ended in a murder-suicide inside the 7th Heaven store at 76th Street and Troost Avenue in late August. In late September, Farrand was contacted by Judy Mills, who owns Mills Record Co.
“Judy thought it was all really heartbreaking and wanted to do something to help a battered women’s shelter but didn’t know how to go about organizing something like that,” Farrand said. “But I do. So she agreed to host it, and it’s become a collaboration of some sorts between us.”
The lineup: Katy Guillen & the Girls and Sister Mary Rotten Crotch. Members of the Bohemian Cult Revival, a dance/burlesque/variety troupe, will also perform.
“It’s going to be relatively short, because we don’t want to be there all night,” Farrand said. “We wanted it to start early, so more people could come. We wanted it to immediately follow an inauguration protest, which is from 2 to 6, and we didn’t want it to overlap with the RecordBar benefit so people can go to both.”
