Radiohead will return to the Sprint Center in April

Radiohead has announced eight U.S. stops in its 2017 tour and they include a return to Kansas City. The British band will perform at the Sprint Center on April 5, a Wednesday. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday
Radiohead will be touring off “A Moon Shaped Pool,” its ninth studio album and its first since “The King of Limbs,” released in 2011. “Pool” was nominated for a Mercury Prize, which is awarded annually to the best album in the United Kingdom.
The show will be the band’s first in Kansas City since its March 2012 concert at the Sprint Center in March. Its only other performance in the area was in July 1995, at the Bottleneck in Lawrence on its “The Bends” tour. The Sprint Center show will precede the band’s performances at Coachella on April 14 and April 21. The other shows announced Tuesday are in Miami, Atlanta, New Orleans, Seattle, Portland, Santa Barbara and two shows in Berkeley, Calif.
Timothy Finn: 816-234-4781, @phinnagain
