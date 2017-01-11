JayRock rolls out another benefit concert for free student-run health clinic

For the 12th year in a row, the JayDoc Free Clinic is throwing its biggest fundraiser, JayRock.
Proceeds will go to the non-emergency clinic at 300 Southwest Blvd., which is run by medical students at the University of Kansas Medical Center and serves about 1,500 patients a year. The clinic is open three days a week: Mondays and Wednesdays starting at 5 p.m. and specialty clinics on Tuesdays.
The event, which includes two music acts, will be Friday night at the Uptown Theater, 3700 Broadway. The performers: Sam Burchfield, a singer/songwriter from Atlanta; and Barnaby Bright, a duo from Kansas City.
Alaina Shine, University of Kansas medical student and public relations director for the clinic, recently spoke to The Star about the event and the clinic it benefits.
Q: What is JayRock and what does it mean to the clinic?
A: JayRock is our biggest annual fundraiser. It’s also a way for the community to come together and support people in Kansas City who might otherwise have to go without health care. Between sponsorships and ticket sales, it raises more than $20,000 a year for the clinic, and it’s also a way for us to champion our cause.
Q: Who runs the clinic?
A: There’s a board of 13 students who work full time year-round. What’s unique about our clinic is that it’s not only staffed by students, but we make all decisions about protocol: We fund our own clinic, we recruit our own volunteers, we do everything from top to bottom. We have advisers, but they are strictly advisers.
Q: Where does the money go?
A: The biggest expense is rent for the clinic, which is about $3,500 each month. We don’t have our own space, so we rent space from Southwest Boulevard Family Health Care. The money we raise also goes to lab and medical supplies. And we have a paid administrative assistant who does our office work.
Q: Talk about the music lineup at JayRock.
A: The headliner is Sam Burchfield, a singer/songwriter with a touch of folk from Atlanta. He’s excited to play with us. He’s about the age of most of our (medical) students so we think he’ll really connect with them. And the openers are Barnaby Bright.
Q: Admission is $15, but there’s a $35 VIP ticket. What does that get you?
A: The VIP ticket gets you an early admittance to the theater and a pre-show, catered dinner with an open bar.
Timothy Finn: 816-234-4781, @phinnagain
Friday
JayRock 12 begins at 7:45 p.m. Friday at the Uptown Theater, 3700 Broadway. Doors open at 7 p.m. General admission tickets are $15; a VIP ticket is available for $35, with dinner/reception beginning at 6:30 p.m.
