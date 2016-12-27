KC concerts Dec. 30-Jan. 4: Not a Planet, Samantha Fish, The Architects

Not a Planet
Friday, Dec. 30, at RecordBar
Billed as Not a Planet’s “7th Annual New Year’s Eve Pre-Party,” Friday’s show at RecordBar will set a festive rock ’n’ roll tone for the holiday weekend. “Smoke Bombs & Cigarettes: The History of Now,” Not a Planet’s latest EP, boosted the band’s regional reputation as fun-loving purveyors of melodic modern rock that deftly reference past masters like the Beatles and Led Zeppelin. With Scruffy & the Janitors, Westside Local and Jake Wells.
9 p.m. Friday, Dec. 30. RecordBar. 816-753-5207. therecordbar.com. $8 in advance.
Hembree
Friday, Dec. 30, at the Bottleneck
Hembree is pegged by many observers as the Kansas City rock band that’s most likely to attract national attention in 2017. The high quality of “Holy Water” and “Can’t Run Forever,” the band’s two most recent singles, indicate that Hembree is capable of competing with the world’s elite indie-pop bands. It’s an audacious turn of events for the musicians who once fell just short of stardom as members of the defunct band Quiet Corral. With Spencer Mackenzie Brown and Bonzo Madrid.
9 p.m. Friday, Dec. 30. The Bottleneck. 785-749-3434. thebottlenecklive.com. $5 in advance.
Love and Light
Friday, Dec. 30, at the Riot Room
A night before it helps ring in the new year at the Fox Theater in Boulder, Colo., Love and Light will transform the Riot Room into an ethereal dance club. Ryan Anderson and Matt Madonna, the members of the Nevada-based duo, perform what they characterize as “a fresh and uplifting take on bass music” and “glitch-pop.” Love and Light’s unorthodox beats have transported audiences at prominent festivals including Coachella, Wakarusa and Bonnaroo.
8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 30. Riot Room. 816-442-8179. theriotroom.com. $12 in advance.
The Mavericks
Saturday, Dec. 31, at the Garage at Knuckleheads
If the “you get what you paid for” maxim is true, the Mavericks are certain to provide the finest musical performance in the Kansas City area on New Year’s Eve. While casual fans of the storied country band might balk at the $175 admission price that “includes party favors, champagne and midnight munchies,” celebrants at the show aren’t likely to regret the investment while they’re dancing to the band’s wondrous hits like “What a Crying Shame.”
9 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31. The Garage at Knuckleheads. 816-483-1456. knuckleheadskc.com. $175 in advance.
Samantha Fish
Saturday, Dec. 31, at Knuckleheads
A few carloads of revelers may break into spontaneous singalongs of Samantha Fish’s “Let’s Have Some Fun” as they make their way to Knuckleheads on New Year’s Eve. The song is closing in on 2 million plays on the streaming service Spotify, a reflection of Fish’s status as the most popular blues-rock artist based in Kansas City. A powerful guitarist, emotive vocalist and dazzling show-woman, Fish is a supremely capable New Year’s Eve entertainer. With Levee Town.
9 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31. Knuckleheads. 816-483-1456. knuckleheadskc.com. $75 in advance.
Stephonne Singleton
Saturday, Dec. 31, at the Tank Room
Stephonne Singleton will return to the Tank Room on New Year’s Eve to reprise his sensational performance at the Crossroads Music Fest four months ago. The innately charismatic neo-soul and art-rock performer will lead a large band in a headlining set that includes original material as well as covers of selections by Prince, Radiohead, the Alabama Shakes, the Beatles and Michael Jackson. The price of admission includes an “all-you-can-drink” offer until midnight. With My Brothers & Sisters.
8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31. Tank Room. 816-214-6403. thetankroom.com. $60 in advance.
Split Lip Rayfield
Saturday, Dec. 31, at the Bottleneck
Determinedly agrarian-minded and defiantly independent, the members of Split Lip Rayfield have overcome the 2007 death of co-founder Kirk Rundstrom to promulgate an ornery version of rock-informed bluegrass. The group’s 2001 album on Bloodshot Records remains a classic alt-country touchstone. With Maw.
8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31. The Bottleneck. 785-749-3434. thebottlenecklive.com. $23 in advance.
The Hearts of Darkness
Saturday, Dec. 31, at Prohibition Hall
The Hearts of Darkness have proven capable of inducing dancers to delirious heights through a series of permutations during the past several years. The shape-shifting Kansas City Afrobeat and hip-hop ensemble is just one component of an audaciously ambitious New Year’s Eve lineup at Prohibition Hall. Mobley, an indie-pop musician from Austin, Texas; robust Kansas City party-starters the Phantastics; and locally based hip-hop band Duncan Burnett & the Riot are among the additional performers.
7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31. Prohibition Hall. 816-446-7832. prohibitionhall.com. $30 in advance.
The Architects
Saturday, Dec. 31, at Davey’s Uptown Ramblers Club
Rock-and-rollers eager to exorcise demons or party as if it’s the end of the world will congregate at Davey’s on Saturday. The Architects, Kansas City’s most venerable punk band, will oversee an evening of politically charged songs that will provide catharsis for attendees alarmed by current events. The vitriolic songs of the Architects’ bandleader, Brandon Phillips, are filled with provocative lines like “if ideas were bombs I’d be Hezbollah.” With American Dischord, Shidiots and Dead Ven.
9 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31. Davey’s Uptown Ramblers Club. 816-753-1909. daveysuptown.com. Cover charge is $10.
Chris Hazelton’s Boogaloo 7
Saturday, Dec. 31, at Green Lady Lounge
The siren song conducted by estimable bandleader Chris Hazelton and the unbeatable no-cover policy of the Green Lady Lounge are likely to make the jazz venue in the Crossroads Arts District the site of one of the most tightly packed parties in the city on New Year’s Eve. “Soul Jazz Fridays,” the new album by Chris Hazelton’s Boogaloo 7 that was recorded live at the Green Lady Lounge, documents the ensemble’s capacity to fan the flames of a raucous party at the dimly lit saloon.
9 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31. Green Lady Lounge. 816-215-2954. greenladylounge.com. Free.
Dar Williams
Wednesday, Jan. 4, at the Lawrence Arts Center
Acclaimed singer/songwriter and resolute political activist Dar Williams is marking the 20th anniversary of her landmark 1996 release “Mortal City” with an extensive tour that has spilled over into 2017. The breakout album includes a handful of time-tested gems that address weighty topics such as religion and sexual orientation without ever seeming didactic. Each date of the tour begins with a lecture. Caryn Mirriam-Goldberg, a former Kansas poet laureate, will give a presentation prior to Williams’ appearance at the Lawrence Arts Center.
8 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 4. Lawrence Arts Center. 785-843-2787. lawrenceartscenter.org. $25.50 in advance.
Jabee
Wednesday, Jan. 4, at the Riot Room
Chuck D, the venerable emcee of Public Enemy, makes an appearance on Jabee’s new album, “Black Future.” He tells the Oklahoma City rapper that “you know what dope music is, you know what dope spitting is … do what you know what you do.” Jabee lives up to Chuck D’s endorsement with material like “Noose,” a caustic song in the tradition of Public Enemy that samples “Little Red Rooster” by blues icon Howlin’ Wolf. With Clarke Rooseveltte.
8 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 4. Riot Room. 816-442-8179. theriotroom.com. $8 in advance.
Comments