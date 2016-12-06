Back to Rockville

December 6, 2016 10:44 AM

KC concert tickets on sale Dec. 9: Tech N9ne, Aaron Lewis, Bryan Ferry, JoJo

By Dan Kelly

dkelly@kcstar.com

On sale Friday, Dec. 9

Tech N9ne with Krizz Kaliko, Jan. 20, Granada. $30

Turnpike Troubadours, Feb. 2, Granada. $25

Abbamania, Feb. 18, Uptown. $25-$60

JoJo, March 3, Liberty Hall. $24

Aaron Lewis, March 12, VooDoo. $40-$80

The Orwells, March 20, RecordBar. $19-$21

Shovels & Rope, March 23, Knuckleheads. $20

Bryan Ferry, March 24, Uptown Theater. $55-$125

Mayday Parade with Knuckle Puck and Milestones, April 23, Granada. $25

Little River Band, May 6, Ameristar. $35-$50

Opeth and Gojira, May 12, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $35

On the way

Dan + Shay, April 21, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $25. On sale Dec. 16.

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill, Sept. 23, Sprint Center. Ticket info TBA.

New and noteworthy

Lloyd and J. Holiday, Jan. 12, VooDoo. $38.50-$69.50

Alexis y Fido, Jan. 21, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $65-$112.50

Pure Prairie League, Jan. 27, Knuckleheads. $25

Datsik with Crizzly and Virtual Riot, Feb. 3, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $28-$38

El Monstero, Feb. 3, Uptown. $26-$55

Avant and Tank with Keke Wyatt , Feb. 11, Uptown. $65-$125

The Rippers, Feb. 12, VooDoo. $9.50-$14.50

Nitty Gritty Dirt Band and Ozark Mountain Daredevils, Feb. 17, Uptown. $35-$100

Art Garfunkel, March 4, Kauffman Center. $49-$79

G Jones with Yheti and Sayer, March 4, Granada. $18

Joseph with Kelsey Kopecky, March 8, Madrid. $20-$35

Hayes Grier, March 9, Uptown. $30

Architects with Stray From the Path and Make Them Suffer, March 10, Aftershock. $22

John Prine, March 11, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $62.50-$102.50

Albert Cummings, March 15, Knuckleheads. $125

Rodney Crowell, March 23, Knuckleheads. $29.50

Son Volt, March 28, Knuckleheads. $25

The Charlie Daniels Band, April 28, Ameristar. $35-$55

Reverend Horton Heat with Agent Orange and Flat Duo Jets, June 17, Knuckleheads. $25

Also on sale

Asleep at the Wheel, Dec. 8, Knuckleheads. $30

Retch, Dec. 8, Granada. $18

Scotty McCreery with Smithfield, Dec. 8, Kanza Hall. $35-$75

For King & Country, Dec. 9, Silverstein Eye Centers Arena. $20-$100

Julia Othmer with Quixotic, Dec. 9, Folly. $18-$100

Marshmello, Dec. 9, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $20-$25

The Snow Globes, Dec. 9-10, Living Room Theater. $20

Sonata Arctica with Leaves’ Eyes and Omnium Gatherum, Dec. 9, Granada. $20

Tim Warfield, Dec. 9, Gem. $40

Tove Lo, Mackenzie Nicole and Zara Larsson, Dec. 9, Uptown. $19.57

Ukulele Orchestra of Great Britain, Dec. 9, Yardley Hall. $15-$40

Big Band Christmas, Dec. 10, Liberty Hall. $20-$30

Blake Gray with Baby Ariel, Weston Koury and more, Dec. 10, Bottleneck. $25

Cecile McLorin Salvant with Aaron Diehl Trio, Dec. 10, Folly. $20-$50

I See Stars, Dec. 10, Aftershock. $15

K-LOVE Christmas featuring Crowder and Mac Powell with Unspoken, Dec. 10, Sheffield Family Life Center. $25.99

Lupe Fiasco, Dec. 10, Granada. $35

Mannheim Steamroller Christmas, Dec. 10, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $35-$97.50

Quiet Riot with Cimino, Dec. 10, Kanza Hall. $25-$50

Tab Benoit, Dec. 10, Knuckleheads. Sold out.

Jackyl, Dec. 11, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $25

Jon Bellion and Gnash, Dec. 11, Uptown. $29.50

Rick Bacus, Dec. 11, Local Tap. $25

Animals As Leaders with Plini and Intervals, Dec. 12, Riot Room. $25-$28

Battlecross, Dec. 12, Aftershock. $15

Jason Bonham’s Led Zeppelin Experience, Dec. 12, Uptown. $35-$75

Maxwell and Mary J. Blige, Dec. 12, Sprint Center. $37.50-$173

Helmet with Local H, Dec. 13, RecordBar. $22-$25

Mushroomhead, Dec. 13, Aftershock. $18

Queensryche with Armored Saint and Midnight Eternal, Dec. 14, Kanza Hall. $25-$50

RA the Rugged Man with Afro (All Flows Reach Out) and Seuss, Dec. 14, Riot Room. $15-$17

The Night the Buzz Stole XXmas featuring Milky Chance, Marian Hill, Banks & Steelz and Shaed, Dec. 15, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $29.65

Supersuckers with Jesse Dayton and Gallows Bound, Dec. 15, Knuckleheads. $15

Ginuwine and Karlos Ferrar, Dec. 16, VooDoo. $37.75-$56.75

Josh Garrels, Dec. 16, Liberty Hall. $22-$35

The Night the Buzz Stole XXXmas featuring Third Eye Blind, The Strumbellas, Judah & the Lion and Night Riots, Dec. 16, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $29.65

Ces Cru, Dec. 17, Aftershock. $18

Landslide with Revelation, Dec. 17, VooDoo. $9.75-$19.75

The Night the Buzz Stole XXXXmas featuring Band of Horses, Local Natives, Warpaint and Jaenki, Dec. 17, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $29.65

David Basse and Joe Cartwright Septet, Dec. 18, Polsky Theatre. $10-$20

Old Dominion with Steve Moakler, Dec. 18, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $23

Old Firm Casuals and Go Generation, Dec. 18, RecordBar. $15

Caskey with Copeland Keys and more, Dec. 19, Riot Room. $15

“Ice Age on Ice,” Dec. 20-24, Silverstein Eye Centers Arena. $20-$70

Chrisette Michele, Dec. 21, Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland. $20-$45

The Floozies, Dec. 23, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $20

Cirque du Soleil, Dec. 28-Jan. 1, Sprint Center. $25-$150

Katy Guillen & the Girls with Amanda Fish, Dec. 30, Knuckleheads. $15

The Rainmakers, Dec. 30, Knuckleheads. $15

Edge of Forever, Double Vision and Liverpool, Dec. 31, Ameristar. $30

The Mavericks New Year’s Eve Party, Dec. 31, Knuckleheads. $175

New Year’s Eve Celebration, Dec. 31, VooDoo. $22.75

New Year’s Eve Bash 2016, Dec. 31, Uptown. $45

Samantha Fish New Year’s Eve Party, Dec. 31, Knuckleheads. $75

Split Lip Rayfield, Dec. 31, Bottleneck. $23

Andy McKee, Jan. 6, Bottleneck. $20

Steve Lippia with Kansas City Symphony, Jan. 6-7, Kauffman Center. $40-$75

The Band That Fell to Earth: A David Bowie Tribute, Jan. 7, RecordBar. $15

Casey Donahew Band with Mike Ryan, Jan. 12, Uptown. $25

Entombed A.D. with Full of Hell, Turbid North and Troglodyte, Jan. 12, Riot Room. $15-$17

Barenaked Ladies, Jan. 13, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $38.50-$125

Jason Vivone, Danny Cox, The Suckiels and Kasey Rausch, Jan. 13, Knuckleheads. $20

Frank Werth with Randy Stockum’s Spinout Band, Jan. 14, VooDoo. $14.50-$37.50

Lisa Lampanelli, Jan. 14, Uptown. $29.50-$39.50

Ramsey Lewis, Jan. 14, Gem. $40

Atmosphere with Brother Ali, Dem Atla, Plain Ole Bill and Last Word, Jan. 15, Granada. $25

Kane Brown with Jordan Rager, Jan. 16, Granada. $23

Isaiah Rashad, Jan. 18, Granada. $15

Huey Mack, Jan. 19, Granada. $15

Air Supply, Jan. 20, Ameristar. $45-$60

John Paul White, Jan. 21, Knuckleheads. $19.50

Dale Watson and Ray Benson, Jan. 22, Knuckleheads. $25

Sons of Brasil, Jan. 22, Polsky Theatre. $10-$20

Deerhunter, Jan. 24, Granada. $18

The Lumineers with Andrew Bird and Margaret Glaspy, Jan. 24, Sprint Center. $29.50-$59.50

Dr. Zhivegas, Jan. 27, Kanza Hall. $15

Gene Watson, Jan. 27, Ameristar. $15-$35

Michael Carbonaro, Jan. 27, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $39.50

The Paludan Sisters, Jan. 27, Lied Center. $14-$25

Slippery When Wet, Jan. 27, VooDoo. $14.50-$19.50

Alter Bridge, Jan. 28, VooDoo. $35-$60

Alcest with The Body and Creepers, Jan. 29, Riot Room. $20

Eric Church, Jan. 31, Sprint Center. $25-$87

Jason Boland and The Stragglers with Bri Bagwell, Feb. 2, Granada. $15

Tracy Lawrence with Justin Adams, Feb. 2, Kanza Hall. $30-$50

Galactic with Andy Frasco, Feb. 3, Madrid. $25-$50

Indigenous, Feb. 3, Knuckleheads. $15

The Center Stage Comedy Tour, Feb. 4, Music Hall. $54-$77

Classic Albums Live: Led Zeppelin II, Feb. 4, Yardley Hall. $12-$35

Katy Guillen & the Girls with Grisly Hand, Feb. 4, Knuckleheads. $15

Riff Raff with DJ Afterthought and more, Feb. 7, Riot Room. $25-$30

Felly with Gyyps, Feb. 8, Bottleneck. $16

Ladysmith Black Mambazo, Feb. 8, Kauffman Center. $29-$49

Jeff Dunham, Feb. 9, Sprint Center. $35.50-$47.50

Sam Riggs with Mountain Deer Revival, Feb. 9, Kanza Hall. $15

Rebirth Brass Band, Feb. 10, Lied Center. $11-$30

Rodney Carrington, Feb. 10-11, Ameristar. $50-$70

Xtreme Ice Racing, Feb. 10, Silverstein Eye Centers Arena. $16-$26

Pieces of a Dream, Feb. 11, Gem. $40

Wayne Hancock, Feb. 12, Knuckleheads. $15

Run the Jewels with The Gaslamp Killer and Spark Master Tape, Feb. 13, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $26.50

Mike Doughty with Wheatus, Feb. 14, RecordBar. $20-$22

Robbie Fulks, Feb. 14, Knuckleheads. $15

“Game of Thrones” Live Concert Experience featuring Ramin Djawadi, Feb. 15, Sprint Center. Ticket prices $37.50-$99.50

Sting with Joe Sumner and The Last Bandoleros, Feb. 16, Uptown. $74.50-$164.50

Bill Engvall, Feb. 17, Kauffman Center. $39-$69

Billy Joe Shaver, Feb. 17, Knuckleheads. $20

Hippo Campus, Feb. 17, RecordBar. $15

Larry Stewart, Richie McDonald and Tim Rushlow, Feb. 17, VooDoo. $19.50-$52

P.O.S., Feb. 17, Riot Room. $15

Robert Glasper, Feb. 18, Folly. $20-$50

Super Diamond, the Neil Diamond Tribute, Feb. 18, Ameristar. $15-$35

Overkill and Nile, Feb. 19, Granada. $25

Tift Merritt, Feb. 19, Knuckleheads. $17.50

Blind Pilot, Feb. 20, Granada. $18

Strfkr, Feb. 21, Granada. $17

Tesla with The Cringe, Feb. 23, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $35.50-$69.50

Common Kings with ¡Mayday!, Feb. 24, Granada. $18

Hairball, Feb. 24, VooDoo. $9.50-$37.50

Randy Rogers Band, Feb. 24, Uptown. $20

“Sesame Street Live: Elmo Makes Music,” Feb. 24-26, Sprint Center. $18-$68

Shiner with Milemarker and Drop a Grand, Feb. 24, RecordBar. $17-$20

Black Tiger Sex Machine, Feb. 25, Granada. $25

Katt Williams, Feb. 25, Municipal Auditorium. $54-$127

Strangelove and The Cured, Feb. 25, VooDoo. $19.50-$37.50

Valerie June, Feb. 25, Knuckleheads. $17.50

Alaturka, Feb. 26, Polsky Theatre. $10-$20

Mr. Ho’s Orchestrotica, Feb. 26, Lied Center. $14-$25

Daya, Feb. 28, RecordBar. $20-$25

Dropkick Murphys with The Interrupters and Blood or Whiskey, Feb. 28, Uptown. $29.50

The Cadillac Three, March 2, Granada. $18

Davina and the Vagabonds, March 2, Knuckleheads. $15

Justin Moore, Brett Young and Lee Brice, March 2, Silverstein Eye Centers Arena. $29.75-$59.75

Kansas City Jazz Orchestra, “Hard Habit to Break,” March 3, Kauffman Center. $20-$55

Lee Fields & The Expressions, March 3, RecordBar. $17-$20

Phantom Blues Band, March 3, Knuckleheads. $25

Brantley Gilbert with Tucker Beathard, Luke Combs and Brian Davis, March 4, Sprint Center. $27.75-$37.75

Cyrus Chestnut Trio featuring Warren Wolf, March 4, Folly. $20-$50

Unknown Hinson, March 4, Knuckleheads. $17.50

Vince Staples with Kilo Kish, March 5, Granada. $15

Kristin Chenoweth, March 6, Lied Center. $24-$100

Black Joe Lewis, March 8, Knuckleheads. $20

DakhaBrakha, March 10, Polsky Theatre. $12-$25

Keith Harkin, March 10, Knuckleheads. $35

Ben Folds with Kansas City Symphony, March 11, Kauffman Center. $50-$135

Webb Wilder, March 11, Knuckleheads. $15

Allah-Las, March 13, RecordBar. $15

Joe Bonamassa, March 13, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $79-$149

The Griswolds, March 14, RecordBar. $15-$18

Decades Rewind, March 15-16, Folly. $31.50-$45

Juicy J with Belly, March 15, Uptown. $35

“Rain: A Tribute to the Beatles,” March 15, Kauffman Center. $45-$70

Excision with Cookie Monsta, Barely Alive and Dion Timmer, March 16, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $30-$35

Here Comes the Mummies, March 16, Knuckleheads. $28.50

Travis Wall’s Shaping Sound: After The Curtain,” March 16, Kauffman Center. $26.10-$79

Louis the Child, March 17, RecordBar. $20-$25

Agent Orange with Guttermouth, The Queers and Atom Age, March 18, RecordBar. $15-$17

Ariana Grande, March 18, Sprint Center. $27.95-$197.95

The Menzingers with Jeff Rosenstock and Rozwell Kid, March 18, Granada. $18

“Jazz 100,” March 19, Yardley Hall. $15-$40

Josh Turner, March 23, Uptown. $25-$75

Nu Soul Revival Tour featuring Musiq Soulchild, Lyfe Jennings, Kindred Family Soul and Avery Sunshine, March 24, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $52-$99

Dianne Reeves, March 25, Gem. $40

Bring Me the Horizon with Underoath and Beartooth, March 28, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $35

KU Jazz Ensemble I with Kneebody, March 28, Lied Center. $14-$25

“Disney on Ice: Follow Your Heart,” March 29-April 2, Sprint Center. $20-$90

Senses Fail with Counterparts, Movements and Like Pacific, March 30, Granada. $17

Anvil with Night Demon and more, April 1, Riot Room. $15

Sky Smeed with Truckstop Honeymoon, April 1, Knuckleheads. $15

Kris Kristofferson, April 5, Uptown. $35-$85

Whiskey Myers, April 6, Granada. $16

Donny McCaslin Trio, April 7, Folly. $20-$50

Chris Tomlin with Big Daddy Weave, Phil Wickham and more, April 8, Sprint Center. $15-$69.75

Amorphis with Swallow the Sun, April 12, Aftershock. $20

David Lindley, April 13, Knuckleheads. $44.50

Lewis Black, April 14, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $39.50-$59.50

Ganga White Night, April 16, Granada. $20

Beach Boys, April 19, Lied Center. $21-$60

Bobby McFerrin, April 21, Yardley Hall. $19-$125

Kansas City Jazz Orchestra, “’Round About Midnight,” April 21, Kauffman Center. $20-$55

Suicide Girls: Blackheart Burlesque, April 21, Granada. $25

Hal Ketchum, April 22, Knuckleheads. $20

Jack DeJohnette Trio, April 22, Gem. $40

Robin Trower, May 2, Uptown. $35-$69.50

Branford Marsalis Quartet and Kurt Elling, May 11, Kauffman Center. $29-$69

The Blasters with Delta Bombers, May 13, Knuckleheads. $20

Bonobo, May 13, Granada. $22

Tommy Castro and the Painkillers with Mike Zito, May 13, Knuckleheads. $20

Neil deGrasse Tyson, May 17, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $69.50-$99.50

Arlo Guthrie, May 18, Uptown. $25-$125

Eliane Elias, May 19, Folly. $20-$50

Joey Alexander, May 20, Yardley Hall. $14-$38

Red Hot Chili Peppers, May 21, Sprint Center. $49-$99

Roger Waters, May 26, Sprint Center. $55-$199.50

New Kids on the Block with Paula Abdul and Boyz II Men, June 12, Sprint Center. $29.95-$199.95

Bruno Mars, Aug. 9, Sprint Center. $49.50-$125

Coldplay, Aug. 15, Sprint Center. $29.50-$225

