KC concert tickets on sale Dec. 9: Tech N9ne, Aaron Lewis, Bryan Ferry, JoJo

On sale Friday, Dec. 9
Tech N9ne with Krizz Kaliko, Jan. 20, Granada. $30
Turnpike Troubadours, Feb. 2, Granada. $25
Abbamania, Feb. 18, Uptown. $25-$60
JoJo, March 3, Liberty Hall. $24
Aaron Lewis, March 12, VooDoo. $40-$80
The Orwells, March 20, RecordBar. $19-$21
Shovels & Rope, March 23, Knuckleheads. $20
Bryan Ferry, March 24, Uptown Theater. $55-$125
Mayday Parade with Knuckle Puck and Milestones, April 23, Granada. $25
Little River Band, May 6, Ameristar. $35-$50
Opeth and Gojira, May 12, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $35
On the way
Dan + Shay, April 21, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $25. On sale Dec. 16.
Tim McGraw and Faith Hill, Sept. 23, Sprint Center. Ticket info TBA.
New and noteworthy
Lloyd and J. Holiday, Jan. 12, VooDoo. $38.50-$69.50
Alexis y Fido, Jan. 21, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $65-$112.50
Pure Prairie League, Jan. 27, Knuckleheads. $25
Datsik with Crizzly and Virtual Riot, Feb. 3, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $28-$38
El Monstero, Feb. 3, Uptown. $26-$55
Avant and Tank with Keke Wyatt , Feb. 11, Uptown. $65-$125
The Rippers, Feb. 12, VooDoo. $9.50-$14.50
Nitty Gritty Dirt Band and Ozark Mountain Daredevils, Feb. 17, Uptown. $35-$100
Art Garfunkel, March 4, Kauffman Center. $49-$79
G Jones with Yheti and Sayer, March 4, Granada. $18
Joseph with Kelsey Kopecky, March 8, Madrid. $20-$35
Hayes Grier, March 9, Uptown. $30
Architects with Stray From the Path and Make Them Suffer, March 10, Aftershock. $22
John Prine, March 11, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $62.50-$102.50
Albert Cummings, March 15, Knuckleheads. $125
Rodney Crowell, March 23, Knuckleheads. $29.50
Son Volt, March 28, Knuckleheads. $25
The Charlie Daniels Band, April 28, Ameristar. $35-$55
Reverend Horton Heat with Agent Orange and Flat Duo Jets, June 17, Knuckleheads. $25
Also on sale
Asleep at the Wheel, Dec. 8, Knuckleheads. $30
Retch, Dec. 8, Granada. $18
Scotty McCreery with Smithfield, Dec. 8, Kanza Hall. $35-$75
For King & Country, Dec. 9, Silverstein Eye Centers Arena. $20-$100
Julia Othmer with Quixotic, Dec. 9, Folly. $18-$100
Marshmello, Dec. 9, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $20-$25
The Snow Globes, Dec. 9-10, Living Room Theater. $20
Sonata Arctica with Leaves’ Eyes and Omnium Gatherum, Dec. 9, Granada. $20
Tim Warfield, Dec. 9, Gem. $40
Tove Lo, Mackenzie Nicole and Zara Larsson, Dec. 9, Uptown. $19.57
Ukulele Orchestra of Great Britain, Dec. 9, Yardley Hall. $15-$40
Big Band Christmas, Dec. 10, Liberty Hall. $20-$30
Blake Gray with Baby Ariel, Weston Koury and more, Dec. 10, Bottleneck. $25
Cecile McLorin Salvant with Aaron Diehl Trio, Dec. 10, Folly. $20-$50
I See Stars, Dec. 10, Aftershock. $15
K-LOVE Christmas featuring Crowder and Mac Powell with Unspoken, Dec. 10, Sheffield Family Life Center. $25.99
Lupe Fiasco, Dec. 10, Granada. $35
Mannheim Steamroller Christmas, Dec. 10, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $35-$97.50
Quiet Riot with Cimino, Dec. 10, Kanza Hall. $25-$50
Tab Benoit, Dec. 10, Knuckleheads. Sold out.
Jackyl, Dec. 11, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $25
Jon Bellion and Gnash, Dec. 11, Uptown. $29.50
Rick Bacus, Dec. 11, Local Tap. $25
Animals As Leaders with Plini and Intervals, Dec. 12, Riot Room. $25-$28
Battlecross, Dec. 12, Aftershock. $15
Jason Bonham’s Led Zeppelin Experience, Dec. 12, Uptown. $35-$75
Maxwell and Mary J. Blige, Dec. 12, Sprint Center. $37.50-$173
Helmet with Local H, Dec. 13, RecordBar. $22-$25
Mushroomhead, Dec. 13, Aftershock. $18
Queensryche with Armored Saint and Midnight Eternal, Dec. 14, Kanza Hall. $25-$50
RA the Rugged Man with Afro (All Flows Reach Out) and Seuss, Dec. 14, Riot Room. $15-$17
The Night the Buzz Stole XXmas featuring Milky Chance, Marian Hill, Banks & Steelz and Shaed, Dec. 15, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $29.65
Supersuckers with Jesse Dayton and Gallows Bound, Dec. 15, Knuckleheads. $15
Ginuwine and Karlos Ferrar, Dec. 16, VooDoo. $37.75-$56.75
Josh Garrels, Dec. 16, Liberty Hall. $22-$35
The Night the Buzz Stole XXXmas featuring Third Eye Blind, The Strumbellas, Judah & the Lion and Night Riots, Dec. 16, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $29.65
Ces Cru, Dec. 17, Aftershock. $18
Landslide with Revelation, Dec. 17, VooDoo. $9.75-$19.75
The Night the Buzz Stole XXXXmas featuring Band of Horses, Local Natives, Warpaint and Jaenki, Dec. 17, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $29.65
David Basse and Joe Cartwright Septet, Dec. 18, Polsky Theatre. $10-$20
Old Dominion with Steve Moakler, Dec. 18, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $23
Old Firm Casuals and Go Generation, Dec. 18, RecordBar. $15
Caskey with Copeland Keys and more, Dec. 19, Riot Room. $15
“Ice Age on Ice,” Dec. 20-24, Silverstein Eye Centers Arena. $20-$70
Chrisette Michele, Dec. 21, Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland. $20-$45
The Floozies, Dec. 23, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $20
Cirque du Soleil, Dec. 28-Jan. 1, Sprint Center. $25-$150
Katy Guillen & the Girls with Amanda Fish, Dec. 30, Knuckleheads. $15
The Rainmakers, Dec. 30, Knuckleheads. $15
Edge of Forever, Double Vision and Liverpool, Dec. 31, Ameristar. $30
The Mavericks New Year’s Eve Party, Dec. 31, Knuckleheads. $175
New Year’s Eve Celebration, Dec. 31, VooDoo. $22.75
New Year’s Eve Bash 2016, Dec. 31, Uptown. $45
Samantha Fish New Year’s Eve Party, Dec. 31, Knuckleheads. $75
Split Lip Rayfield, Dec. 31, Bottleneck. $23
Andy McKee, Jan. 6, Bottleneck. $20
Steve Lippia with Kansas City Symphony, Jan. 6-7, Kauffman Center. $40-$75
The Band That Fell to Earth: A David Bowie Tribute, Jan. 7, RecordBar. $15
Casey Donahew Band with Mike Ryan, Jan. 12, Uptown. $25
Entombed A.D. with Full of Hell, Turbid North and Troglodyte, Jan. 12, Riot Room. $15-$17
Barenaked Ladies, Jan. 13, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $38.50-$125
Jason Vivone, Danny Cox, The Suckiels and Kasey Rausch, Jan. 13, Knuckleheads. $20
Frank Werth with Randy Stockum’s Spinout Band, Jan. 14, VooDoo. $14.50-$37.50
Lisa Lampanelli, Jan. 14, Uptown. $29.50-$39.50
Ramsey Lewis, Jan. 14, Gem. $40
Atmosphere with Brother Ali, Dem Atla, Plain Ole Bill and Last Word, Jan. 15, Granada. $25
Kane Brown with Jordan Rager, Jan. 16, Granada. $23
Isaiah Rashad, Jan. 18, Granada. $15
Huey Mack, Jan. 19, Granada. $15
Air Supply, Jan. 20, Ameristar. $45-$60
John Paul White, Jan. 21, Knuckleheads. $19.50
Dale Watson and Ray Benson, Jan. 22, Knuckleheads. $25
Sons of Brasil, Jan. 22, Polsky Theatre. $10-$20
Deerhunter, Jan. 24, Granada. $18
The Lumineers with Andrew Bird and Margaret Glaspy, Jan. 24, Sprint Center. $29.50-$59.50
Dr. Zhivegas, Jan. 27, Kanza Hall. $15
Gene Watson, Jan. 27, Ameristar. $15-$35
Michael Carbonaro, Jan. 27, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $39.50
The Paludan Sisters, Jan. 27, Lied Center. $14-$25
Slippery When Wet, Jan. 27, VooDoo. $14.50-$19.50
Alter Bridge, Jan. 28, VooDoo. $35-$60
Alcest with The Body and Creepers, Jan. 29, Riot Room. $20
Eric Church, Jan. 31, Sprint Center. $25-$87
Jason Boland and The Stragglers with Bri Bagwell, Feb. 2, Granada. $15
Tracy Lawrence with Justin Adams, Feb. 2, Kanza Hall. $30-$50
Galactic with Andy Frasco, Feb. 3, Madrid. $25-$50
Indigenous, Feb. 3, Knuckleheads. $15
The Center Stage Comedy Tour, Feb. 4, Music Hall. $54-$77
Classic Albums Live: Led Zeppelin II, Feb. 4, Yardley Hall. $12-$35
Katy Guillen & the Girls with Grisly Hand, Feb. 4, Knuckleheads. $15
Riff Raff with DJ Afterthought and more, Feb. 7, Riot Room. $25-$30
Felly with Gyyps, Feb. 8, Bottleneck. $16
Ladysmith Black Mambazo, Feb. 8, Kauffman Center. $29-$49
Jeff Dunham, Feb. 9, Sprint Center. $35.50-$47.50
Sam Riggs with Mountain Deer Revival, Feb. 9, Kanza Hall. $15
Rebirth Brass Band, Feb. 10, Lied Center. $11-$30
Rodney Carrington, Feb. 10-11, Ameristar. $50-$70
Xtreme Ice Racing, Feb. 10, Silverstein Eye Centers Arena. $16-$26
Pieces of a Dream, Feb. 11, Gem. $40
Wayne Hancock, Feb. 12, Knuckleheads. $15
Run the Jewels with The Gaslamp Killer and Spark Master Tape, Feb. 13, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $26.50
Mike Doughty with Wheatus, Feb. 14, RecordBar. $20-$22
Robbie Fulks, Feb. 14, Knuckleheads. $15
“Game of Thrones” Live Concert Experience featuring Ramin Djawadi, Feb. 15, Sprint Center. Ticket prices $37.50-$99.50
Sting with Joe Sumner and The Last Bandoleros, Feb. 16, Uptown. $74.50-$164.50
Bill Engvall, Feb. 17, Kauffman Center. $39-$69
Billy Joe Shaver, Feb. 17, Knuckleheads. $20
Hippo Campus, Feb. 17, RecordBar. $15
Larry Stewart, Richie McDonald and Tim Rushlow, Feb. 17, VooDoo. $19.50-$52
P.O.S., Feb. 17, Riot Room. $15
Robert Glasper, Feb. 18, Folly. $20-$50
Super Diamond, the Neil Diamond Tribute, Feb. 18, Ameristar. $15-$35
Overkill and Nile, Feb. 19, Granada. $25
Tift Merritt, Feb. 19, Knuckleheads. $17.50
Blind Pilot, Feb. 20, Granada. $18
Strfkr, Feb. 21, Granada. $17
Tesla with The Cringe, Feb. 23, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $35.50-$69.50
Common Kings with ¡Mayday!, Feb. 24, Granada. $18
Hairball, Feb. 24, VooDoo. $9.50-$37.50
Randy Rogers Band, Feb. 24, Uptown. $20
“Sesame Street Live: Elmo Makes Music,” Feb. 24-26, Sprint Center. $18-$68
Shiner with Milemarker and Drop a Grand, Feb. 24, RecordBar. $17-$20
Black Tiger Sex Machine, Feb. 25, Granada. $25
Katt Williams, Feb. 25, Municipal Auditorium. $54-$127
Strangelove and The Cured, Feb. 25, VooDoo. $19.50-$37.50
Valerie June, Feb. 25, Knuckleheads. $17.50
Alaturka, Feb. 26, Polsky Theatre. $10-$20
Mr. Ho’s Orchestrotica, Feb. 26, Lied Center. $14-$25
Daya, Feb. 28, RecordBar. $20-$25
Dropkick Murphys with The Interrupters and Blood or Whiskey, Feb. 28, Uptown. $29.50
The Cadillac Three, March 2, Granada. $18
Davina and the Vagabonds, March 2, Knuckleheads. $15
Justin Moore, Brett Young and Lee Brice, March 2, Silverstein Eye Centers Arena. $29.75-$59.75
Kansas City Jazz Orchestra, “Hard Habit to Break,” March 3, Kauffman Center. $20-$55
Lee Fields & The Expressions, March 3, RecordBar. $17-$20
Phantom Blues Band, March 3, Knuckleheads. $25
Brantley Gilbert with Tucker Beathard, Luke Combs and Brian Davis, March 4, Sprint Center. $27.75-$37.75
Cyrus Chestnut Trio featuring Warren Wolf, March 4, Folly. $20-$50
Unknown Hinson, March 4, Knuckleheads. $17.50
Vince Staples with Kilo Kish, March 5, Granada. $15
Kristin Chenoweth, March 6, Lied Center. $24-$100
Black Joe Lewis, March 8, Knuckleheads. $20
DakhaBrakha, March 10, Polsky Theatre. $12-$25
Keith Harkin, March 10, Knuckleheads. $35
Ben Folds with Kansas City Symphony, March 11, Kauffman Center. $50-$135
Webb Wilder, March 11, Knuckleheads. $15
Allah-Las, March 13, RecordBar. $15
Joe Bonamassa, March 13, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $79-$149
The Griswolds, March 14, RecordBar. $15-$18
Decades Rewind, March 15-16, Folly. $31.50-$45
Juicy J with Belly, March 15, Uptown. $35
“Rain: A Tribute to the Beatles,” March 15, Kauffman Center. $45-$70
Excision with Cookie Monsta, Barely Alive and Dion Timmer, March 16, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $30-$35
Here Comes the Mummies, March 16, Knuckleheads. $28.50
“Travis Wall’s Shaping Sound: After The Curtain,” March 16, Kauffman Center. $26.10-$79
Louis the Child, March 17, RecordBar. $20-$25
Agent Orange with Guttermouth, The Queers and Atom Age, March 18, RecordBar. $15-$17
Ariana Grande, March 18, Sprint Center. $27.95-$197.95
The Menzingers with Jeff Rosenstock and Rozwell Kid, March 18, Granada. $18
“Jazz 100,” March 19, Yardley Hall. $15-$40
Josh Turner, March 23, Uptown. $25-$75
Nu Soul Revival Tour featuring Musiq Soulchild, Lyfe Jennings, Kindred Family Soul and Avery Sunshine, March 24, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $52-$99
Dianne Reeves, March 25, Gem. $40
Bring Me the Horizon with Underoath and Beartooth, March 28, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $35
KU Jazz Ensemble I with Kneebody, March 28, Lied Center. $14-$25
“Disney on Ice: Follow Your Heart,” March 29-April 2, Sprint Center. $20-$90
Senses Fail with Counterparts, Movements and Like Pacific, March 30, Granada. $17
Anvil with Night Demon and more, April 1, Riot Room. $15
Sky Smeed with Truckstop Honeymoon, April 1, Knuckleheads. $15
Kris Kristofferson, April 5, Uptown. $35-$85
Whiskey Myers, April 6, Granada. $16
Donny McCaslin Trio, April 7, Folly. $20-$50
Chris Tomlin with Big Daddy Weave, Phil Wickham and more, April 8, Sprint Center. $15-$69.75
Amorphis with Swallow the Sun, April 12, Aftershock. $20
David Lindley, April 13, Knuckleheads. $44.50
Lewis Black, April 14, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $39.50-$59.50
Ganga White Night, April 16, Granada. $20
Beach Boys, April 19, Lied Center. $21-$60
Bobby McFerrin, April 21, Yardley Hall. $19-$125
Kansas City Jazz Orchestra, “’Round About Midnight,” April 21, Kauffman Center. $20-$55
Suicide Girls: Blackheart Burlesque, April 21, Granada. $25
Hal Ketchum, April 22, Knuckleheads. $20
Jack DeJohnette Trio, April 22, Gem. $40
Robin Trower, May 2, Uptown. $35-$69.50
Branford Marsalis Quartet and Kurt Elling, May 11, Kauffman Center. $29-$69
The Blasters with Delta Bombers, May 13, Knuckleheads. $20
Bonobo, May 13, Granada. $22
Tommy Castro and the Painkillers with Mike Zito, May 13, Knuckleheads. $20
Neil deGrasse Tyson, May 17, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $69.50-$99.50
Arlo Guthrie, May 18, Uptown. $25-$125
Eliane Elias, May 19, Folly. $20-$50
Joey Alexander, May 20, Yardley Hall. $14-$38
Red Hot Chili Peppers, May 21, Sprint Center. $49-$99
Roger Waters, May 26, Sprint Center. $55-$199.50
New Kids on the Block with Paula Abdul and Boyz II Men, June 12, Sprint Center. $29.95-$199.95
Bruno Mars, Aug. 9, Sprint Center. $49.50-$125
Coldplay, Aug. 15, Sprint Center. $29.50-$225
Compiled by Dan Kelly, dkelly@kcstar.com
