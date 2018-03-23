Myriam Gurba’s ‘Mean’ memoir a tough but rewarding read

Mean in a good way
For a book about situations in which women have absolutely no control, readers admired the controlled prose of Myriam Gurba in her slim memoir, “Mean.”
Recently attendees of the FYI Book Club gathered at the UMKC Women’s Center, a warm and welcoming space, to talk about Gurba’s genre-blending book about multiple rapes in one young woman’s life. Gurba’s memoir is a deft fusion of true crime, ghost story and memoir. Readers were impressed with how the author used elements of all these genres to craft a powerful and disturbing story in this #MeToo era.
Never miss a local story.
Gurba’s memoir opens with the rape and murder of an immigrant woman in a park not far from Gurba’s home. The woman was not identified in a news report and this fact stuck with the author, who was sexually assaulted by the same man. Gurba freely admits to having a gleefully gruesome sense of humor. She uses this quality liberally in her story of the ghost who haunts Gurba as she’s trying to make sense of her own trauma and life as a mixed-race queer Chicana.
Lisa Timmons of Overland Park felt driven to keep reading. “At times I wanted to put it down and didn’t want to continue, but if Gurba is able to put these experiences on the page, then I, as a reader, need to go along with her. I found inspiration and admiration from Gurba, and I’m glad I read her book.”
Leigh Blackman of Prairie Village noticed the emotional intensity of the book. “It was a disturbing, tough read. Gurba says she’s an angry person, but she’s angry in a humorous way. She’s very self-aware and controlled and her writing is controlled. She tightly describes the horrible scenes and then tells the reader ‘the rest is left for me.’ That was very powerful for me, that Gurba wanted to keep something for herself.”
The forceful story resonated with Judith Reagan of Kansas City, too. “The only problem I had was telling myself this was real and not fiction. It kept crashing into my head when I realized what was happening.”
The book stayed with Seth Emery of Kansas City. “I loved it. I was totally blown away by her anger and that tongue-in-cheek presentation. Gurba eviscerated rape culture and how acceptable things are that are devastating to young and old people.”
Lemuel Kimes of Kansas City observed the carefully concealed trauma in the book. “I read it with my social work hat on. People who write about their trauma, they worry about trying to express what happened to them. It speaks to the power of writing. For anyone who takes this risk, it’s cathartic and healing. Gurba would say something deep and profound and then add humor! To be able to do that when a lot of people would be devastated and ruined; she didn’t let that define her.”
There were lesser offenses present in the book that Natalie Millard of Kansas City pointed out. “I really enjoyed those subtleties. Gurba drops in that her dad calls all the women in the family a bitch at one point or another. She’s not calling out her dad as a misogynist, but the more subtle aspects of the ways women are disrespected by the men they are surrounded by.”
One reader didn’t care for the writing style and this led to a conversation about the way people tell stories of personal ordeals.
Brenda Bethman, director of the UMKC Women’s Center, admitted, “I wanted to like it, but I found the writing to be pretentious and pseudo-poetic.”
Blackman and Reagan agreed. “It’s not beautiful writing, but it is powerful,” Blackman said. “It didn’t flow. It was staccato,” mused Reagan. Millard differed: “I love this vignette style in books. Especially for memoirs when you tell stories you don’t remember. You remember a highlight reel or weird random things.”
Emery called attention to the random single sentences that would interrupt a scene. The group talked about how people tell the stories of the emotional times in their lives. “An odd fact or arbitrary thought always makes it into our disturbing personal stories,” one of the readers said.
Readers liked the unusual element of a ghost figure and how Gurba used that of the murdered woman, Sophia Torres, as an unseen character. One reader mentioned that as the “last girl standing,” Myriam gets to tell the story and asked if the author did a good job.
Blackman said she had mixed emotions on this point. “But I think it was Gurba’s empathy that forged a connection. I don’t think the author was exploiting Sophia. The book had to have Sophia. It would have been less of a book without her. It’s Gurba’s way of trying to process the situation.”
Timmons agreed. “There would have been more of a disconnection. Sophia was a thread that pulled the stories together, and the author made it more cohesive and easier to relate to both women.”
Emery reached this conclusion, “A part of Gurba probably feels that ghost. You can go to therapy and read all the books, but to rid yourself of that little tinge? It never goes away. That’s the guilt and ghost Gurba is talking about.”
Join the club
The Kansas City Star and the Kansas City Public Library present a book-of-the-moment selection every few weeks and invite the community to read along. To participate in a book discussion led by the library’s Kaite Stover, email kaitestover@kclibrary.org. Look on the FYI page on April 14 for the introduction to the next selection, “Dear Fahrenheit 451: A Librarian’s Love Letters and Breakup Notes to the Books in Her Life,” by Annie Spence.
Comments