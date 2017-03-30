April 2-8: Thomas Frank, Scott Kelly, Nikki Giovanni among authors visiting KC

Thomas Frank
The author who caused quite a stir in these parts with “What’s the Matter with Kansas?” will appear for another book that has offended some folks: “Listen, Liberal: Or, What Ever Happened to the Party of the People?” The Washington Post called it the “most prescient” book of 2016; it was published eight months before the presidential election. 6:30 p.m. April 6. Kansas City Public Library-Plaza Branch, 4801 Main. kclibrary.org or rainydaybooks.com, 816-701-3400 or 913-384-3126.
Jonathan Arlan
For “Mountain Lines: A Journey Through The French Alps.” 1 p.m. April 2. Barnes & Noble Country Club Plaza, 420 W. 47th. bn.com, 816-753-1313
William Joyce
For “Dinosaur Bob and His Adventures With the Family Lazardo.” 6:30 p.m. April 3. Mid-Continent Public Library-Woodneath Library Center, 8900 N.E. Flintlock. mystorycenter.org or rainydaybooks.com, 816-883-4900 or 913-384-3126
Scott Kelly
Astronaut will give presentation titled “The Sky is Not the Limit: Leadership Lessons From a Year in Space” as part of the Rockhurst University Leadership Series. 11:30 a.m. April 4. $150. Downtown Marriott Muehlebach Tower, 200 W. 12th. alumni.rockhurst.edu/individualtickets
Gene Kopelson
For “Ronald Reagan’s 1968 Dress Rehearsal: Ike, RFK, and Reagan’s Emergence as a World Statesman.” 3 p.m. April 4. Dole Institute of Politics, 2350 Petefish, Lawrence. doleinstitute.org, 785-864-4900
Nikki Giovanni
Activist, writer/poet will discuss poetry. 6 p.m. April 4. Hall Center Conference Hall, 900 Sunnyside, Lawrence. hallcenter.ku.edu, 785-864-4798
David W. Mills
For “Operation Snowbound: Life Behind the Blizzards of 1949.” 6:30 p.m. April 4. Kansas City Public Library-Central Library, 14 W. 10th. kclibrary.org, 816-701-3400
Kate T. Parker
For “Strong Is the New Pretty: A Celebration of Girls Being Themselves.” 7 p.m. April 4. $17.95-$30 (admits up to four). Unity Temple on the Plaza, 707 W. 47th. rainydaybooks.com, 913-384-3126
David Nichols
For “Ike and McCarthy: Dwight Eisenhower’s Secret Campaign Against Joseph McCarthy.” 6:30 p.m. April 5. Kansas City Public Library-Plaza Branch, 4801 Main. kclibrary.org or rainydaybooks.com, 816-701-3400 or 913-384-3126
Mark Armato
For “Grandpa’s War: The WWI Experiences of Corporal John George Rakers.” 6:30 p.m. April. 5. Atkins-Johnson Farm and Museum, 7010 N. Holmes, Gladstone. atkinsjohnsonfarm.com, 816-423-4107
Charles Harper Webb
Midwest Poets Series. 7 p.m. April 5. $3. Arrupe Hall Auditorium, Rockhurst University, 54th and Troost. rockhurst.edu/artsandletters, 816-501-4607
Robert Kaplan
President and CEO of Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas will deliver Dole Lecture. 7 p.m. April 5. Dole Institute of Politics, 2350 Petefish, Lawrence. doleinstitute.org, 785-864-4900
Robert Klara
Author of “The Hidden White House” will discuss “Saving the White House: Truman’s Extreme Home Makeover.” 6:30 p.m. April 6. Free. Harry S. Truman Library & Museum, 500 W. U.S. 24, Independence. trumanlibrary.org, 816-268-8200
Philip Kerr
For “Prussian Blue: A Bernie Gunther Novel.” 7 p.m. April 6. Free. Mid-Continent Public Library-Woodneath Library Center, 8900 N.E. Flintlock. mystorycenter.org or rainydaybooks.com, 816-883-4900 or 913-384-3126
Anthony Doerr
For “All the Light We Cannot See.” 7 p.m. April 7. $17. Unity Temple on the Plaza, 707 W. 47th. rainydaybooks.com, 913-384-3126
Casey Pycior
For “The Spoils.” 7 p.m. April 7. Raven Book Store, 6 E. Seventh, Lawrence. ravenbookstore.com, 785-749-3300
Demetria Harrison
Author will tell her story and sign books as part of the Westport Local Author Series. 11:30 a.m. April 8. Kansas City Public Library-Westport Branch, 118 Westport. westporthistorical.com, 816-561-1821
