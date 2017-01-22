Plaza Branch of Kansas City Public Library closed this week for upgrade

The Plaza Branch of the Kansas City Public Library, 4801 Main St., will be closed this week for a technology upgrade that library officials say will make checkout faster.
About 120,000 items available for checkout at the Plaza Branch, including books, DVDs, audio books, CDs and other materials, will receive a radio frequency identification tag that will simplify the process of checking materials out.
Other branches of the library will remain open. The Plaza Branch, the system’s busiest, will close Monday and reopen Monday Jan. 30.
Matt Campbell: 816-234-4902, @MattCampbellKC
