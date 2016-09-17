Candice Millard’s dive into young Winston Churchill is riveting

2:40 Unique wins Ulit poetry slam-off Pause

3:08 KC author Whitney Terrell on his new novel, 'The Good Lieutenant'

1:04 Children's book features Kansas City

2:40 A peek inside The Rabbit Hole

2:29 The Magnificent Seven (Official Trailer)

1:34 What is the Clean Air Rule 2016?

0:40 Trump: Obama was born in the United States. Period.

2:21 Watch this pick six and 7 other KC-area touchdowns (Sept. 16)

2:16 AmeriCorps’ City Year mentors go to school to pump up urban students

2:21 DRAW Architecture founder creates West Plaza gem for neighbor