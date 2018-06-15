After 10 years with KC Rep, artistic director Eric Rosen is leaving for New York

Eric Rosen, a man who once described himself as the "least conservative" artistic director in the history of the Kansas City Repertory Theatre, is moving to New York after 10 years with the organization.
During his time with KC Rep, Rosen was known for making bold programming choices. His first show as artistic director in 2008 was a one-man hip hop musical that he developed and directed. Using that to set the tone for his tenure, Rosen curated seasons with mixtures of American classics and stage debuts.
In the past decade, the theater's annual budget has grown from $6 million to $9 million even as the company has been expanding and renovating theater space, according to an announcement Thursday about Rosen's departure. In 2015, the company renovated its Spencer Theater on UMKC's campus for the first time since 1979. The $5 million project coincided with the theater group's 50th anniversary celebration, led by Rosen.
A major focus during his time was to raise the status of KC Rep within the national theater community.
"His artistic mastery has been instrumental in moving KC Rep into its preeminent position as a producer of innovative classic plays and musicals and developer of new plays,” said board vice chairman Scott Hall in a press release.
Rosen said in the press release that during his time in Kansas City, he was proud to have raised the status of the theater and supported young theater artists.
"Being at the helm of KC Rep is among the greatest professional adventures of my life, and I am immensely proud of the work we have done together," Rosen said.
He gave no details about what projects he would pursue in New York.
“With the birth of our son, my husband and I decided to move closer to East Coast family and continue our careers there," Rosen said.
KC Rep is beginning the search for its next artistic director. Meanwhile, associate artistic director Jason Chanos will serve as the interim artistic director and lead the organization alongside executive director Angela Lee. Chanos has worked for KC Rep since 2015.
“I appreciate the opportunity to lead KC Rep during this pivotal time,” said Chanos. “Eric has set a standard for pioneering great new works, as well as bold and challenging pieces, and that will not change."
Comments