Deep Background: Do ‘Black Mirror,’ ‘Mr. Robot,’ ‘The Circle’ channel our tech angst?

“Mr. Robot” suggests an avaricious power structure vulnerable to angry hackers. “Black Mirror” explores the many ways information technology could disrupt the social contract. “The Circle,” a book made into a movie, looks at the perils of a culture that might share too much.
The Star’s Leah Becerra and Katy Bergen joined the “Deep Background” podcast for a discussion of the books, movies and TV series that draw their themes from a world of fast-paced technological change.
Their conversation explored how the topics play out on the screens and pages that drive popular culture. Or, as “Black Mirror” producer Charlie Brooker has said, “If technology is a drug — and it does feel like a drug — then what, precisely, are the side effects?”
