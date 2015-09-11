Kylie Jenner and Bella Hadid are 18; their boyfriends are 25. But their relationships elicit vastly different reactions

1:01 KU fans react to scrutiny surrounding team Pause

1:08 Get to know Donald Trump's Supreme Court nominee, Neil Gorsuch

6:00 MoDOT goes over the benefits of diverging diamond interchanges

0:53 Five things to know about National Signing Day

0:31 Trump recognizes Douglass and other historic African-Americans

8:08 Missouri football coach Barry Odom on Tigers' recruiting class

0:56 Children of stabbing victim get help from Independence police and community

2:24 Lidia Bastianich visits Paradise

2:57 Do your part to stop the spread of flu