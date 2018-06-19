KC events June 21-27: J.B. Smoove, Penn & Teller, Tour de Lakes, Fiesta Filipina

Out Here Now
Opens 7 p.m. Thursday, June 21, at Tivoli Cinemas
The world premiere of “The Ordinance Project” will kick off Out Here Now, Kansas City’s LGBT film festival. Among the other highlights will be “Ideal Home” starring Paul Rudd and Steve Coogan on Friday, June 22, and Jury Awards Wednesday featuring “Trans Youth” and “Wild Nights With Emily” on Wednesday, June 27. There also will be a Women’s Comedy Showcase on Saturday, June 23. Runs through June 28. Schedule at outherenow.com. Tickets are $7-$10 through tivolikc.com.
Heather Land
7 p.m. Thursday, June 21, at Music Hall
With her “I Ain’t Doin’ It” videos attracting millions of views, Heather Land has become an online sensation by combining comedy, frankness and music. The Nashville resident, who has served in leadership positions for churches from Tennessee to Colorado, uses wit and sarcasm to relate to her audience. As a singer, Land has released two albums. Tickets are $31-$51 through ticketmaster.com.
Just For Her Event
5-9 p.m. Friday, June 22; 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, June 23; 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday, June 24; at Overland Park Convention Center
This summer tradition is designed to combine everything women love, but it does allow men. The Just for Her Event began in 2008 and has grown to include more than 350 booths with a wide variety of shopping and service vendors. The Marketplace, which was introduced in 2015, consists of vendors selling products made from scratch, local products, artisan food and refurbished or vintage goods. Tickets are $5 at justforherevent.com; $8 at door.
Penn & Teller
7:30 p.m. Friday, June 22, at Muriel Kauffman Theatre
Penn Jillette and Teller (that’s his legal name, though he was born Raymond Joseph Teller) have been performing together since the 1970s, and some people still aren’t sure what to make of them. Are the big guy and his silent buddy magicians? Or are they comedians? They combine elements of both in their act, which they’ve ridden to fame on TV and Broadway and especially in Las Vegas. Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts. 816-994-7222. kauffmancenter.org. Sold out.
J.B. Smoove
7:30 and 10 p.m. Friday; 7 and 10 p.m. Saturday, June 22-23, at Kansas City Improv
It’s hard to avoid J.B. Smoove — as if you would want to. He is all over the entertainment spectrum, from appearing in movies such as “Date Night,” “We Bought a Zoo” and “Hall Pass,” to writing for “Saturday Night Live,” to authoring “The Book of Leon: Philosophy of a Fool.” He also is a TV talk-show favorite and stand-up comic, which is the version of Smoove we’ll see at the Improv. 816-759-5233. Tickets are $20-$55 through improvkc.com.
Kansas City Symphony, Season Finale “Fantastique” with Bernstein
8 p.m. Friday-Saturday, June 22-23, and 2 p.m. Sunday, June 24 at Helzberg Hall
For the final concerts of this season that has celebrated the 100th birthday of Leonard Bernstein, the Kansas City Symphony and conductor Michael Stern will present Bernstein’s Symphony No. 2, “The Age of Anxiety.” It is based on W.H. Auden’s book-length poem of the same name. The Symphony also will perform Berlioz’s “Symphonie Fantastique,” in which a lovesick composer falls into a deep sleep and encounters visions of his beloved. Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts. 816-471-0400. Tickets are $25-$85 through kcsymphony.org.
Kansas City T-Bones vs. Cleburne
7:05 p.m. Friday-Saturday, June 22-23, and 1:05 p.m. Sunday, June 24, at T-Bones Stadium
Roughly a month into their season, the T-Bones are still trying to establish themselves as contenders in the South Division of the American Association. But after playing just six of their first 22 games at home (and still compiling a 12-10 record), they now get a chance for some home cooking. This series with the Railroaders from Cleburne, Texas, will begin a 12-game stretch featuring nine games at T-Bones Stadium. 913-328-5618. Tickets are $6.50-$16 through tbonesbaseball.com.
Tour de Lakes
7 a.m. Saturday, June 23, at Longview Lake
If you aren’t familiar with Lee’s Summit, you might not realize the area is overflowing with lakes. Lee’s Summit Parks and Recreation takes advantage of that geographic trait with Tour de Lakes, also known as the Tom Logan Memorial Ride. Cyclists will have a choice of four routes, ranging from 10 miles and one lake to 64 miles and six lakes (Lake Jacomo, Longview Lake, Blue Springs Lake, Raintree Lake and East and West Lakewood Lakes). 816-969-1500. Registration is $25 through tourdelakes.org; $30 day of ride.
Sporting Kansas City vs. Houston
7:30 p.m. Saturday, June 23, at Children’s Mercy Park
As Sporting tries to cement its hold on first place, the players might have extra incentive against Houston. The Dynamo eliminated Kansas City in the first round of the Major League Soccer playoffs last year after having won late in the season at Children’s Mercy Park to likely cost Sporting a home playoff match. This will be Sporting’s only home match between June 3 and July 7. 913-387-3400. Tickets are $42-$71 through sportingkc.com.
Fiesta Filipina
Noon-8 p.m. Saturday, June 23, and noon-6 p.m. Sunday, June 24, at Filipino Cultural Center
Kansas City’s Filipino Association will celebrate its golden jubilee with its annual showcase of Filipino culture, food, dance, music and games. Fiesta Filipina, which the association started in 1975, commemorates Philippine independence and will offer performances by the Sinag-Tala Dance Troupe and Sampaguita Choir, as well as arts and crafts. 816-213-4017. filipino-association.org. Free.
Maker Faire Kansas City
10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, June 23, and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. June 24, at Union Station
Visitors to Maker Faire tend to say things like “My, how clever is that?” The event is a gathering of creative people who enjoy sharing what they do. From engineers and artists to scientists and crafters, Maker Faire is the place to display their hobbies, experiments and projects in areas such as 3-D imaging, art and design, electric vehicles, gaming, robotics and wearables. Tickets are $14-$17 through kansascity.makerfaire.com; weekend and family tickets available.
Trixie Mattel
8 p.m. Wednesday, June 27, at The Truman
You might think that a drag show would be the last place you would hear country music, but Trixie Mattel breaks down that barrier. Hailing from Milwaukee, the drag persona of Brian Michael Firkus will combine singing with comedy on her Now With Moving Parts tour. Mattel finished sixth on the 2015 season of “RuPaul’s Drag Race” and hosts the web series “UNHhhh.” 816-205-8560. Tickets are $40-$109.50 through thetrumankc.com.
Also this week
Theater
“South Pacific,” June 22-30, Theatre in the Park. theatreinthepark.org
Musical Monday and Tuesday, June 25-26, MTH Theater at Crown Center. mthkc.com
Comedy
Will C, June 27-30, Stanford’s Comedy Club. stanfordscomedyclub.com
Music (rock, pop, jazz)
Boyz II Men, June 21, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. midlandkc.com
Devon Allman Project with Duane Betts and Amanda Fish, June 21, CrossroadsKC. crossroadskc.com
Frank Turner and the Sleeping Souls, June 21, The Truman. thetrumankc.com
Lucinda Williams, Steve Earle and Dwight Yoakam with King Leg, June 21, Starlight. kcstarlight.com
Bone Thugs-n-Harmony, June 22, CrossroadsKC. crossroadskc.com
Jacquees and Dreezy, June 22, VooDoo. voodookc.com
Legado 7, El De La Guitarra, Arsenal Effectivo and Hijos De Garcia, June 22, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. midlandkc.com
Tory Lanez, June 22, The Truman. thetrumankc.com
Air Supply, June 23, Ameristar. ameristar.com
Chingy with Ying Yang Twins and Petey Pablo, June 23, Uptown. uptowntheater.com
Kansas City Kansas Street Blues Festival, June 23, Lavender’s Circle L Ranch. kckblues.com
Jackson Browne, June 24, Music Hall. ticketmaster.com
Chromeo with The Glitch Mob and Elohim, June 26, Crossroads KC. crossroadskc.com
Kesha and Macklemore, June 26, Sprint Center. sprintcenter.com
Chicago and REO Speedwagon, June 27, Starlight. kcstarlight.com
Events/festivals/etc.
Briarfest IV Summer by the River, June 22-23, Mulberry Lake and E.H. Young Park. briarfestkc.com
Waterfest, June 22-23, Excelsior Springs. exspgschamber.com/index.php/events/waterfest
Crossroads Beer Fest with The M-80’s and more, June 23, CrossroadsKC. crossroadskc.com
World Refugee Day Celebration, June 23, Kansas City University of Medicine and Biosciences. jvskc.org
Sports/recreation
Lakeside Speedway: Factory Stock Special Karl Tinsley Memorial, June 22. lakesidespeedway.net
Youth Triathlon, June 24, Jewish Community Center. thejkc.org
