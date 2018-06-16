At the Big Slick auction: ‘Modern Family,’ ‘SNL’ and Paul Rudd’s autographed Avengers shield

Watch highlights from Big Slick Celebrity Weekend 2018, which raised a record $2,099,787 for Children's Mercy Hospitals.
Paul Rudd, Big Slick to be ‘prominently featured’ on ‘CBS Sunday Morning’

By Aaron Randle

June 16, 2018 06:00 AM

A record year of fundraising for Big Slick calls for a record amount of publicity as well, it appears.

Nearly two weeks removed from raising more than $2 million for the Cancer Center at Children's Mercy Hospital, the Big Slick crew continue to receive national media attention for their efforts.

On June 17, the hometown fundraiser hosted by area celebrities Rob Riggle, Jason Sudeikis, Paul Rudd, Eric Stonestreet and David Koechner, will be featured on CBS' flagship morning news show "CBS Sunday Morning."

On June 17, "CBS Sunday Morning" will air a segment with Paul Rudd that will "prominently feature" footage from this year's Big Slick celebrity weekend.

Representatives from CBS say Big Slick will be "prominently featured" during one of the show's segments focusing on Rudd, a Shawnee Mission West graduate, and his upcoming Marvel comics summer blockbuster "Ant-Man & The Wasp."

This comes after Big Slick was featured on NBC's "Today" show with Al Roker (himself a first-time Big Slick celeb this year) on June 5.

(Clockwise from top left) "Today" show co-host Al Roker interviewed Big Slick co-hosts Paul Rudd, Jason Sudeikis, Rob Riggle, David Koechner and Eric Stonestreet.
Big Slick Celebrity Weekend

Roker filmed the segment in between umpiring for the weekend's celebrity baseball game at Kauffman Stadium, bowling and walking the red carpet in Overland Park and auctioning off a $22,000 "Today" show visit at the Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland.

The Big Slick love has extended to Twitter, with national publications like Mashable singing the cancer fundraiser's praises.

Where to watch

Paul Rudd and Big Slick on "CBS Sunday Morning." Show begins at 8 a.m. June 17.

