Paul Rudd, Big Slick to be ‘prominently featured’ on ‘CBS Sunday Morning’

A record year of fundraising for Big Slick calls for a record amount of publicity as well, it appears.
Nearly two weeks removed from raising more than $2 million for the Cancer Center at Children's Mercy Hospital, the Big Slick crew continue to receive national media attention for their efforts.
On June 17, the hometown fundraiser hosted by area celebrities Rob Riggle, Jason Sudeikis, Paul Rudd, Eric Stonestreet and David Koechner, will be featured on CBS' flagship morning news show "CBS Sunday Morning."
Representatives from CBS say Big Slick will be "prominently featured" during one of the show's segments focusing on Rudd, a Shawnee Mission West graduate, and his upcoming Marvel comics summer blockbuster "Ant-Man & The Wasp."
This comes after Big Slick was featured on NBC's "Today" show with Al Roker (himself a first-time Big Slick celeb this year) on June 5.
Roker filmed the segment in between umpiring for the weekend's celebrity baseball game at Kauffman Stadium, bowling and walking the red carpet in Overland Park and auctioning off a $22,000 "Today" show visit at the Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland.
The Big Slick love has extended to Twitter, with national publications like Mashable singing the cancer fundraiser's praises.
Where to watch
Paul Rudd and Big Slick on "CBS Sunday Morning." Show begins at 8 a.m. June 17.
Comments