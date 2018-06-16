Prehistoric sea monsters come to life on your phone in new Museum at Prairiefire show

Kansas used to be quite a nasty place.
At least, it was populated with creatures that had sharp and nasty teeth.
What is now the Sunflower State was largely underwater millions of years ago, and the monsters who lived there are the subject of a new exhibit at the Museum at Prairiefire in Overland Park.
"Savage Ancient Seas," opening Monday, is brimming with fossil skeleton casts and interactive learning stations. Visitors are encouraged to bring their smartphone or tablets to access Quick Response (QR) codes and view 3D models of what the dinosaurs would have looked like and hear a paleontologist pronounce their names.
If they have names.
The announcement from Prairiefire says the exhibit "includes specimens so new to science that they have not even been formally named yet."
But they are all fearsome, such as the Tylosaurus, a predatory marine lizard up to 46 feet long. In 2014, it was named one of two official Kansas state fossils.
The Xiphactinus was not quite half as long but equally as voracious. Fossils have been found all over the world, but the first one was discovered in Kansas in the 1850s.
The Archelon was the largest known sea turtle, more than 13 feet long and with a flipper span of 17 feet.
And the Elasmosaurus, which looked like a real-life Loch Ness monster. It could be 34 feet long, and 23 feet of that was just its neck.
All the creatures were from the Cretaceous Period, which ended 66 million years ago.
"Savage Ancient Seas" is the second exhibit at Prairiefire produced by Triebold Paleontology Inc., a commercial dinosaur excavation company in Colorado with clients around the world. A Triebold exhibit at Prairiefire this spring focused on how dinosaurs have helped us understand evolution.
The Museum at Prairiefire opened in 2014 and for the first four years, it featured traveling exhibits from the American Museum of Natural History in New York. That contract has concluded.
The Museum at Prairiefire, which has struggled with multimillion-dollar operating deficits, is looking to trim costs by leasing less-expensive exhibits.
"Savage Ancient Seas" runs through January.
If you go
"Savage Ancient Seas" opens Monday, June 18, at Museum at Prairiefire. 5801 W. 135th St., Overland Park. www.museumatpf.org
