Anthony Bourdain was no stranger to Kansas City barbecue

Anthony Bourdain was no stranger to Kansas City cuisine, aka barbecue.
Joe's Kansas City Bar-B-Que, formerly Oklahoma Joe's, was included in Bourdain's 2011 list of "13 Places to Eat Before You Die," published in MensHealth magazine.
"People may disagree on who has the best BBQ," Bourdain wrote. "Here, the brisket (particularly the burnt ends), pulled pork, and ribs are all of a quality that meet the high standards even of Kansas City natives. It's the best BBQ in Kansas City, which makes it the best BBQ in the world."
B.B.'s Lawnside BBQ appeared on Travel Channel's "Anthony Bourdain: No Reservations" in 2012 as part of a show about Kansas City's mob history.
The West Plains, Mo., band Ha Ha Tonka appeared briefly with Bourdain in 2011 on "No Reservations," filmed in their native Ozarks.
Bourdain, 61, died Friday of apparent suicide.
