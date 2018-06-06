'No more rappers.' Wyoming ranch has new rule after Kanye West listening party

By now the good people of Wyoming have heard - some quite literally - that Kanye West threw a listening party for his new album there last week.
West, in fact, is currently having a huge love fest with the Cowboy State. In the 30 minutes after the party, which was livestreamed, he sold more than $500,000 worth of "Wyoming" merchandise, according to Highsnobiety.com.
But is the love unrequited?
Jane Golliher, who owns and operates the Diamond Cross Ranch in Moran that hosted West's party, says the "confusing" bash, with plans changing every few minutes, was good for business, but she's not doing anything like that again - no hard feelings.
In an exclusive interview with The Blast, Golliher said there will be "no more rappers" at the ranch, though she's open to doing maybe a "day concert" with "good music."
She jokingly chalked up the chaos to everyone being from “California and L.A."
There was certainly a glittery bunch there from the entertainment world. The guest list included Chris Rock, Jonah Hill, Pusha T, Kid Cudi and, kinda goes without saying, West's wife, Kim Kardashian, according to BET.
The problem was decibels. Apparently one of the many changes made was moving the party outdoors, where those who weren't invited could hear the music whether they wanted to or not.
"We’re told Teton County has strict noise ordinances which require any sound after 10PM to be kept under 80 decibels, which is akin to a garbage disposal," writes The Blast. "However, we’re told Ye’s listening party cranked up the music to 120 decibels, which is comparable to a thunderclap or chainsaw."
Yep, the neighbors complained.
On top of that, the event was supposed to end by 10 p.m. and when it was still going around midnight, Golliher told The Blast her husband threatened to literally pull the plug on the party.
West hasn't said anything about rap music now being verboten at Diamond Cross. He's busy staging more "Wyoming" parties across the country.
Have bonfire, will travel.
He teases to the new "Project Wyoming" on his website, which Pitchfork says are events planned for Chicago, Miami and Brooklyn. A video of last week's listening party is also featured at the top of the website for those who didn't score a golden ticket.
Each "Project Wyoming" event is listed with the description, “Ye brings Wyoming to ..."
Organizer Julieanna Goddard suggests the events will recreate what happened last week in Wyoming.
"Ye wants people to experience the album the same way the 400 people in Wyoming did," she tweeted. "Open air, around a fire, with stadium quality sound. That’s what #ProjectWyoming is about. Stripping down to the basics and enjoying nature & GOOD company."
You can take the rapper out of the Tetons, but you can't take the Tetons out of the rapper.
