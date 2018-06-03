Highlights from Big Slick Celebrity Weekend 2018

Watch highlights from Big Slick Celebrity Weekend 2018, which raised a record $2,099,787 for Children's Mercy Hospitals.
Jason Boatright
Second polar bear on exhibit at Kansas City Zoo

Entertainment

Second polar bear on exhibit at Kansas City Zoo

After spending 30 days in quarantine, Bam Bam, a polar bear from the Henry Doorly Zoo in Omaha, was introduced to Berlin at the Kansas City Zoo on May 24. The two polar bears will probably spend the rest of their lives together in Kansas City.