Kalen Allen, a viral YouTube personality from KCK, has been announced as the host of "OMKalen," the newest show on Ellen DeGeneres' site "Ellentube."
Kalen Allen, a viral YouTube personality from KCK, has been announced as the host of "OMKalen," the newest show on Ellen DeGeneres' site "Ellentube." Ellentube
Kalen Allen, a viral YouTube personality from KCK, has been announced as the host of "OMKalen," the newest show on Ellen DeGeneres' site "Ellentube." Ellentube

Entertainment

Ellen DeGeneres gives viral star from KCK his own show

By Aaron Randle

arandle@kcstar.com

June 02, 2018 06:05 PM

Saturday is now Satur-Kay.

At least that's what TV show host and comedy superstar Ellen DeGeneres announced on Saturday, June 2, when she debuted her newest project, "OMKalen," starring viral KCK personality Kalen Allen.

"OMKalen" — like "OMG," but personalized — will be a weekly online talk show for Allen to give his characteristic witty commentary on the week's juiciest pop culture news.

"It feels absolutely unreal," Allen told The Star following the announcement. "I am so thrilled and excited to see where this series will take me in the long run."

The show is the latest development in Allen's meteoric rise in the last six months from everyday college kid to one of DeGeneres' dearest collaborators.

Allen first caught DeGeneres' eye last year with his viral "Kalen Reacts" YouTube videos showing his opinions about strange foods, such as potato salad cake ("You could not pay me to eat that $#!* right there" and lime Jell-O salad ("The ugliest concoction I done ever seen").

Kalen Allen of Kansas City, Kan., has made a name for himself with his "Kalen Reacts" videos, critiquing online recipes, such as this Potato Salad Cake, which includes potatoes, pickles and decorative hot dogs. Kalen Allen (compiled by Aaron Randle)



She invited him on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" and soon signed Allen to a deal to produce content for Ellentube, her site that hosts exclusive video plus clips from her show.

"A lot of people don't actually know that I work at the studio. Like I have a desk and everything," says the graduate of KCK's Sumner Academy and Temple University in Philadelphia.

OMKalen Screenshot1.png
On the first episode of "OMKalen," Allen wore his trademark wide-brimmed crimson hat and a "Kansas City"-embroidered gray sweatshirt.

The first episode of "OMKalen" debuted on June 2. Seated in his trademark wide-brimmed crimson hat and gray Baldwin Denim sweatshirt embroidered with "Kansas City," Allen quipped about Kim Kardashian's visit to the White House, Drake's surprise baby and the multimillion-dollar jet a Texas pastor is asking his congregation to buy from him.

The shirt was a nod to KC that Allen, a Wyandotte County native, says viewers should get used to:

"I will always pay homage to the place that gave me the will and determination to chase my dreams," Allen says.

"OMKalen" will post each Saturday at ellentube.com and on "The Ellen Show" YouTube page.

"Honestly, there is no place I'd rather be," Allen said.

OMKalen logo.png
The official logo for "OMKalen," the new Ellentube show starring viral KCK online personality Kalen Allen

Food critic Kalen Allen moved to Los Angeles after signing a deal with Ellen, but revealed he's just missing two things to make him feel at home... his hammock and a TV to watch TGIT on Thursday nights. The Ellen DeGeneres Show

"Kalen Reacts: Tasty Cornbread" is part of a collection of real-time videos of Kalen Allen of Kansas City, Kan., reacting to various videos across the "inter webs." Kalen Allen (compiled by Aaron Randle)

  Comments  