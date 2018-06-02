Ellen DeGeneres gives viral star from KCK his own show

Saturday is now Satur-Kay.
At least that's what TV show host and comedy superstar Ellen DeGeneres announced on Saturday, June 2, when she debuted her newest project, "OMKalen," starring viral KCK personality Kalen Allen.
"OMKalen" — like "OMG," but personalized — will be a weekly online talk show for Allen to give his characteristic witty commentary on the week's juiciest pop culture news.
"It feels absolutely unreal," Allen told The Star following the announcement. "I am so thrilled and excited to see where this series will take me in the long run."
The show is the latest development in Allen's meteoric rise in the last six months from everyday college kid to one of DeGeneres' dearest collaborators.
Allen first caught DeGeneres' eye last year with his viral "Kalen Reacts" YouTube videos showing his opinions about strange foods, such as potato salad cake ("You could not pay me to eat that $#!* right there" and lime Jell-O salad ("The ugliest concoction I done ever seen").
She invited him on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" and soon signed Allen to a deal to produce content for Ellentube, her site that hosts exclusive video plus clips from her show.
"A lot of people don't actually know that I work at the studio. Like I have a desk and everything," says the graduate of KCK's Sumner Academy and Temple University in Philadelphia.
The first episode of "OMKalen" debuted on June 2. Seated in his trademark wide-brimmed crimson hat and gray Baldwin Denim sweatshirt embroidered with "Kansas City," Allen quipped about Kim Kardashian's visit to the White House, Drake's surprise baby and the multimillion-dollar jet a Texas pastor is asking his congregation to buy from him.
The shirt was a nod to KC that Allen, a Wyandotte County native, says viewers should get used to:
"I will always pay homage to the place that gave me the will and determination to chase my dreams," Allen says.
"OMKalen" will post each Saturday at ellentube.com and on "The Ellen Show" YouTube page.
"Honestly, there is no place I'd rather be," Allen said.
