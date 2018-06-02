Watch highlights from the Big Slick celebrity softball game
Hometown hosts Paul Rudd, Rob Riggle, Eric Stonestreet and David Koechner — along with dozens of celebrity guests — braved the heat and brought publicity to their fundraiser for Children's Mercy hospital at Kauffman Stadium Friday afternoon.
Boy Scout Troop 162 continued their annual Memorial Day display of 1400 American Flags near Interstate-435 and 95th Street in Lenexa, Kansas. The 360-degree video shows where it is located in a field next to the Kiewit Corporation building.
In 1982, two men arrived at a house near Janssen Place in Kansas City to shovel snow and found a baby girl abandoned on the back doorstep. Thirty-six years later, one of the men, Bob Hopkins, is on a mission to find out what happened to her.
The love of all things "Star Wars" began for Karen Rogers when she was 3 years old. Over the years she has collected memorabilia and has introduced her children to the movies. The entire family was heading to "Solo: A Star Wars Story" opening night.
After spending 30 days in quarantine, Bam Bam, a polar bear from the Henry Doorly Zoo in Omaha, was introduced to Berlin at the Kansas City Zoo on May 24. The two polar bears will probably spend the rest of their lives together in Kansas City.