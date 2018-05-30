Union: Strike would cost top Vegas casinos over $10M a day

File - In this May 22, 2018 file photo, volunteer Jenifer Murias yells into a megaphone as Culinary Union members file into a university arena to vote on whether to authorize a strike in Las Vegas. The union representing thousands of Las Vegas casino workers says the two largest operators would lose more than $10 million a day combined if housekeepers, cooks and others go on strike. The Culinary Union on Wednesday, May 30, 2018, released documents explaining how it thinks a one-month strike would impact MGM Resorts International and Caesars Entertainment. Isaac Brekken, File AP Photo