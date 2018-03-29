RIP 'Sharknado.' Campy series about shark twisters will blow away this summer

All good things must come to an end.
And then, there's "Sharknado."
Syfy is ending its campy sci-fi horror franchise about tornadoes full of killer sharks that was so bad it was good — for endless laughs, eye rolls and sarcastic tweets.
Go on. Let loose with a "jump the shark" joke. You wouldn't be the first.
The last movie, "Sharknado 6," will air in August, according to Entertainment Weekly and other entertainment outlets.
It will feature the franchise's stars, Ian Ziering and Tara Reid, in a time-travel plot that sends Ziering, as hero Fin, back to where all the shark chaos began.
"If you watched 2017’s 'Sharknado 5: Global Swarming,' (Tagline: 'Make America Bait Again'), you may remember,
if you weren't tweeting, that the fifth movie ended with Fin wandering the earth, the last human left alive," writes Vulture.
"To change his dire fate in the unnamed sequel he’s traveling through time to before the first Sharknado. Along his journey through the ages he’ll reportedly come across Nazis, knights, Noah’s ark and dinosaurs.
"Presumably all of these historical and biblical moments will also feature great whites flying through the air."
Reid, 42, thanked fans for their support as the news got out.
The first Sharknado debuted in 2013 and spawned sequels with one groan-worthy title after another.
"Sharknado 2: The Second One."
"Sharknado 3: Oh Hell No!"
"Sharknado: The 4th Awakens."
The movies attracted guest stars with marquee (and once-marquee) names. Gary Busey. Olivia Newton-John. Clay Aiken. Bret Michaels. Several Real Housewives, including Brandi Glanville and Porsha Williams.
Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban played the president of the United States in the third installment and Jeb Bush couldn't figure out why.
The news that "Sharknado" is going away was cheered by those who never jumped in the boat, including, can we assume, one certain resident of the White House who we all know now is scared of sharks?
("Sharknado" producers had actually approached Trump about playing the president. He reportedly wanted to but was already planning a run to become the real president, which is why Cuban was tapped for the role.)
But "Sharknado" boasted fans who adored it with cult-like passion and who are not taking the news of its passing very well.
If the fun must end, one fan hopes "Sharknado" takes its last breath like this.
