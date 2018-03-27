Eagles of Death Metal singer calls Parkland survivors 'vile abusers of the dead'

Eagles of Death Metal frontman Jesse Hughes ranted against the teenagers who led the massive March for Our Lives rally in Washington, D.C., over the weekend. And then he deleted his angry social media posts.
And he promised "moronic dingdong headed losers” that he would report anyone threatening him to the FBI.
Hughes, 45, is a shooting survivor himself. He and the band were playing the Bataclan theater in Paris in November 2015 when gunmen killed 89 people inside the venue.
Over the weekend, an estimated 800,000 people, led by teenage survivors of last month's Parkland school shooting in Florida, marched on Washington, D.C., and thousands more rallied around the world calling for tougher gun laws and safer schools.
According to The Guardian and other media outlets that saw the posts before Hughes deleted them, the singer attacked the Parkland survivors in five Instagram posts and shared right-wing memes about gun violence and gun control.
Hughes has caused controversy before talking about gun control, in one interview blaming France's strict gun laws for allowing the Paris attackers to go unchallenged. He also accused security guards at the theater of being involved with ISIS and claimed to have seen Muslims "celebrating in the street during the attack. I saw it with my own eyes. In real time! How did they know what was going on?"
This time Hughes aimed his ire at the Parkland survivors.
“The Whitney Houston song about letting the children lead the way wasn’t actually had operating paradigm for life,” Hughes wrote in a now-deleted Instagram post, “and when the truth don’t line up with your bulls**t narrative just hold your breath and stamp your feet and refused to except it ... then take multiple days off of school playing hooky at the expense of 16 of your classmates blood.
"It might be funny if it wasn’t so pathetic and disgusting."
He went on.
“As the survivor of a mass shooting I can tell you from first-hand experience that all of you protesting and taking days off from school insult the memory of those who were killed and abuse and insult me and every other lover of liberty by your every action," he wrote.
"Long Live Rock’n’Roll ... and may everyone of these disgusting vile abusers of the dead live as long as possible so they can have the maximum amount of time to endure their shame ... and be Cursed."
He also posted an illustration of a woman telling a man, “I turned in my gun to do my part in ending violence." The man replies: "I chopped off my own (penis) to stop rape."
In the caption, Hughes belittled gun legislation and accused the Parkland teens of “exploiting the death of 16 of our fellow students for a few Facebook likes and some media attention."
He also shared a Photoshopped image of Parkland student leader Emma Gonzalez tearing a copy of the U.S. Constitution. The original image came from a Teen Vogue photo shoot that showed Gonzalez ripping up a paper gun-range target.
The fake image spread like wildfire on conservative and right-wing websites over the weekend.
Hughes attacked Gonzalez as “the Awful Face Of Treason. ... survivor of Nothing ... Lover of Treason. ... enjoy your little moment ... it’s about to End…… #stupidity #hatersofliberty #loversofsatan #borntolose #2ndamendment."
Actor Ethan Embry called out Hughes for spreading the fake image, tweeting, "I think going out of your way to attack a fellow victim of gun violence, let alone a child, is a pretty (bleep bleep) move. Might wanna check yourself cause your ignorance is showing. Amendments are meant to be amended."
Another deleted Hughes post showed a bottle of pills labeled "Hard to Swallow" and a hand holding three pills with three captions: "Our guns aren't going anywhere," "There are only 2 genders" and "Donald Trump will be your president for 7 more years."
People flooded the American rocker's Instagram posts with quick condemnation, including attacks from people who said they were his fans.
"(You're) down one more fan my friend, good luck," wrote one person, according to the Los Angeles Times.
Hughes, an outspoken supporter of President Donald Trump who has been described as "a rare right-wing rocker," announced he planned to create a separate account just for sharing his political beliefs.
Neither Hughes nor his representative have responded to media requests for comment.
