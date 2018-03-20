KC events March 22-28: D.L. Hughley, Disney on Ice, Yo-Yo Ma, Beatles’ ‘Let It Be’

Greater Kansas City Home Show
Noon-8 p.m. Friday, March 23; 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday, March 24; and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday, March 25; at Bartle Hall
Jeff Lewis, star of Bravo’s “Flipping Out,” will be the big attraction at the 70th annual Greater Kansas City Home Show. He will appear at 2 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. Sunday; tickets are available for reserved seating and a meet and greet. Other features will be the Strawberry Swing Indie Craft Fair, the Junior Design Challenge and more than 250 exhibitors. 816-942-8800. Tickets are $10-$25 through homeshow.kchba.org; 12 and under free.
Kansas City Symphony, Yo-Yo Ma, “Pines of Rome and Bernstein”
8 p.m. Friday-Saturday, March 23-24, and 2 p.m. Sunday, March 25, at Helzberg Hall
One of the world’s most famous classical musicians will join forces with the Kansas City Symphony when cellist Yo-Yo Ma performs Haydn’s Second Concerto, Bernstein’s “Three Meditations” and Respighi’s “Pines of Rome.” The program also will present a Kansas City Symphony commission and world premiere by young American composer Chris Rogerson. Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts. Sold out; call 816-471-0400 to be placed on waiting list for tickets. kcsymphony.org.
“Let It Be”
7:30 p.m. Friday, March 23, and 2 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 24, at Muriel Kauffman Theater
This musical involves more than a tribute band playing a bunch of The Beatles’ hits, although it includes about 40 of those. “Let It Be” revisits John Lennon’s 40th birthday (Oct. 9, 1980) and portrays the Fab Four reuniting onstage after a decade apart. It follows the band’s rise from the early Liverpool days through its appearance on “The Ed Sullivan Show” to its breakup in 1970. Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts. 816-421-7500. Tickets are $33.50-$99.50 through broadwayinkc.com.
Lisa Lampanelli
8:30 p.m. Friday, March 23, at Ameristar Casino
She is known as the Queen of Mean, but Lisa Lampanelli is a fan of Kansas City. In a recent interview with metro.us, the Connecticut native said about Boston, “It’s in my top five cities for the country. … I’ve always said, if I have friends and family in Boston, I would move there. It’s really weird. I don’t say that about any place except New York, San Francisco, Kansas City.” 816-414-7000. Tickets are $35-$50 through ameristar.com.
NCAA women’s regional
6 and 8:30 p.m. Friday, March 23, and 6:30 p.m. Sunday, March 25, at Sprint Center
The NCAA Division I women’s basketball Sweet 16 will come to Kansas City when four teams compete for a berth in the Final Four in Columbus, Ohio. No. 1 seed Mississippi State (34-1) will play No. 4 North Carolina State (26-8), and No. 2 Texas (28-6) will play No. 3 UCLA (26-7). 816-949-7100. Tickets are $13-$41 through sprintcenter.com.
“Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street”
Opens 8 p.m. Friday, March 23, at Spencer Theatre
Kansas City Repertory Theatre will present the musical thriller “Sweeney Todd,” with music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim. Based on a 1973 play by Christopher Bond, it tells the story of vengeful barber Benjamin Barker, who joins Mrs. Lovett in a devilish plan to add a special ingredient to their popular pies. It opened on Broadway in 1979 and won the Tony Award for best musical. Runs through April 15. 816-235-2700. Tickets are $25-$75 through kcrep.org.
City Wide Easter Egg Hunt
10 a.m.-noon Saturday, March 24, at National WWI Museum and Memorial
The southeast lawn of the Liberty Memorial will be the place to be eight days before Easter. Kids should bring their own baskets to collect the colorful eggs, but the fun won’t stop there. The celebration also will include petting zoo animals, cookie decorating, bounce houses, bubbles, temporary tattoos, games, crafts and a visit by the Easter Bunny. kcparks.org/event/city-wide-easter-egg-hunt. Free.
Lyric Opera, “American Voices”
7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 24, at Michael and Ginger Frost Production Arts Building
Between grandiose productions of “Rigoletto” and “The Barber of Seville” in the 1,800-seat Muriel Kauffman Theatre at the Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts, Lyric Opera’s resident artists will present a smaller show in a more intimate venue. “American Voices” will celebrate our nation’s musical heritage with a program consisting of works by American composers. 816-471-7344. Tickets are $25 through kcopera.org.
Sirius Quartet
8 p.m. Saturday, March 24, at Polsky Theatre
Electric violinist Tracy Silverman will join the Sirius Quartet for an evening of original compositions blending contemporary classical, jazz, rock, metal and world music. Featuring violinists Fung Chern Hwei and Gregor Huebner, violist Ron Lawrence and cellist Jeremy Harman (from Lee’s Summit and the UMKC Conservatory of Music and Dance), the Sirius Quartet began in the downtown scene of New York City and has performed throughout North American and Europe. Johnson County Community College. 913-469-4445. Tickets are $21-$25 through jccc.edu/theseries.
Miranda Sings
7 p.m. Sunday, March 25, at Muriel Kauffman Theatre
If you’ve seen Miranda Sings with her exaggerated red lips and thought, “Surely, she can’t be serious,” you were right. She’s actually the creation of Colleen Ballinger, an actress/comedian/singer who turned her odd alter ego into a YouTube sensation. Her inspirations were young, self-absorbed singers with far more confidence than talent. Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts. 816-994-7222. Tickets are $45.50-$55.50 through kauffmancenter.org; VIP meet-and-greet sold out.
Disney on Ice presents “Dare to Dream”
Opens 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 28, at Sprint Center
Mickey and Minnie Mouse will be hosts as Moana ventures onto the ice for the first time, joining fellow Disney heroines Belle, Anna, Rapunzel and Cinderella and other characters from “Beauty and the Beast,” “Frozen,” “Tangled” and “Cinderella” on a journey during which they will overcome obstacles and make their dreams come true. Also, 7 p.m. March 29; 10:30 a.m., 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. March 30; 11 a.m., 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. March 31; and 3 p.m. April 1. 816-949-7100. Tickets are $22-$82 through sprintcenter.com.
D.L. Hughley and Friends
7:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 28, at Kansas City Improv
One of “The Original Kings of Comedy,” D.L. Hughley is truly a man for all seasons. He also is an actor, a popular radio host and author of the New York Times best-seller “Black Man, White House: An Oral History of the Obama Years.” He and several other comedians will perform at this benefit for Abigail VanWinkle, a Bonner Springs teen battling lupus and scoliosis. 816-759-5233. Tickets are $27-$37 through improvkc.com.
Also this week
Classical music and dance
UMKC Spring Opera, “La voix Humaine” and “L’enfant et les sortileges,” March 22-25, White Recital Hall. conservatory.umkc.edu
Heartland Men’s Chorus, “Abba-Cadabra,” March 24-25, Folly. hmckc.org
Theater
“Passing Strange,” Black Repertory Theatre, March 22-April 8, Arts Asylum. brtkc.org
Comedy
John Heffron, March 22-25, Kansas City Improv. improvkc.com
Rich Guzzi, March 27, Kansas City Improv. improvkc.com
Tai Fu Panda and Kevin Robe, March 28-31, Stanford and Sons. stanfordscomedyclub.com
Music (rock, pop, jazz)
The Hunna and Coasts with High Time Live, March 22, RecordBar. therecordbar.com
Locash, March 22, Kanza Hall. oneblocksouthkc.com
Eric Johnson, March 23, VooDoo. voodookc.com
Franco Escamilla with R.P.M, March 23, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. midlandkc.com
Todd Snider, March 23, Knuckleheads. knuckleheadskc.com
Atmosphere with Evidence, March 24, VooDoo. voodookc.com
The Mowgli’s with Mainland, March 24, RecordBar. therecordbar.com
Radney Foster with Sara Morgan, March 24, Knuckleheads. knuckleheadskc.com
Andy Grammer, March 25, Madrid. madridtheatre.com
John Hiatt & the Goners with Sonny Landreth, March 27, Knuckleheads. knuckleheadskc.com
Matt and Kim with Cruisr and Twinkids, March 28, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. midlandkc.com
Events/festivals/etc.
First City Film Festival, March 22-25, Leavenworth. firstcityfilmfest.com
Missouri Bridal & Wedding Expo, March 24-25, Bartle Hall. bridalshowmo.com/about-the-show
Spring Jamboree, March 24, Shoal Creek Living History Museum. kcparks.org/event/spring-jamboree18
Kansas City Fashion Week, March 25-31, Grand Hall at Power and Light. kcfashionweek.com
Main Street Now Conference, March 26-28, multiple venues. mainstreet.org
“Strife in the Streets: Kansas City Remembers 1968,” March 26, Kansas City Public Library-Plaza Branch. kclibrary.org
Sports/recreation
Kansas City Tornado’s (basketball) vs. Rochester, March 28-29. Municipal Auditorium. napbasketball.com
