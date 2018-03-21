'How can you not fall in love with the giant, hotdog-shaped, vehicle'

Rosie Hutchison of Kansas City is one of two 'hotdoggers' driving the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile around the Midwest.
Shane Keyser
Performing Arts

Will Clarke: Disrupting the Cycle of Hazing

Will is the author of Lord Vishnu's Love Handles and The Worthy from Simon & Schuster. Both novels were selected as The New York Times Book Review Editor's Choice and garnered Clarke the title "Hot Pop Prophet" by Rolling Stone Magazine.

Movie News & Reviews

The Grinch (Official Trailer)

The Grinch tells the story of a cynical grump who goes on a mission to steal Christmas, only to have his heart changed by a young girl’s generous holiday spirit. Funny, heartwarming and visually stunning, it’s a universal story about the spirit o

Entertainment

Star Sessions with The Elders

Star Sessions featured Kansas City Celtic folk-rockers The Elders on Monday, Mar. 12, 2017, hosted by David Frese live at the Blue Room in the Historic 18th & Vine District. The musicians were Ian Byrne on percussion, Steve Phillips on guitar, Nor

Entertainment

Why The American Restaurant is an icon of design

The James Beard Foundation has named The American Restaurant its 2018 Design Icon. The Crown Center restaurant, designed in 1974 by Warren Platner as a "valentine to Kansas City," features three-story windows, terraced landings and white oak roset