What if Miranda of 'Sex and the City' ran for NY governor instead of Cynthia Nixon?

Raise a Cosmopolitan, "Sex and the City" fans. The rumors were true.
Cynthia Nixon is running for governor of New York.
Nixon, who played the cynical, successful, career-driven lawyer Miranda Hobbes on the long-running HBO series and in two movies, announced Monday she will challenge Gov. Andrew Cuomo in this year's Democratic primary.
"Our leaders are letting us down,” Nixon says in a video posted on Twitter that, at times, shows her walking down the streets of Manhattan like she did all those years on the show.
“Something has to change. We want our government to work again, on health care, ending mass incarceration, fixing our broken subway. We are sick of politicians who care more about headlines and power than they do about us. It can’t just be business as usual anymore.”
Of the four female leads on "Sex and the City," Miranda would arguably have been the one voted most likely to seek public office. (She even has her own Buzzfeed quiz, if that counts for anything — "18 Signs You Actually Might Be Miranda Hobbes.")
Charlotte (Kristin Davis) would never dirty her hands with politics. Samantha (Kim Cattrall) had way too much sexual baggage. And Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker) would be loathe to give up her Manolo Blahniks for sensible campaign pumps.
Miranda had a leader's bona fides. She graduated from Harvard University Law School. She was fiscally responsible, the first of the four best friends to buy her own apartment. She served on the tenants board.
She took pride in what she had achieved in life — darn anyone who tried to demean it. "I want to enjoy my success, not apologize for it."
She had a keen understanding of where some women unfortunately stand in this world — and she refused to stand there. "I know how to please a man. You just give away most of your power."
She suffered no fools. "No, I told you, no white, no ivory, nothing that says virginal," she told the wedding dress seller. "I have a child. The jig is up."
But she was lovably vulnerable.
“I know you’re probably busy having mind-blowing sex," she once told Carrie in a frenzied phone call,"but I feel you need to know that your good friend, Miranda Hobbes, has just taken a piece of cake out of the garbage and eaten it.
"You’ll probably need this information when you check me into the ‘Betty Crocker Clinic.'"
To Miranda, a woman's place was anywhere she wanted it to be, even if that meant in a bed, next to a bedside table with a vibrator in it, much to her Catholic housekeeper's horror.
“I drink coffee, have sex, buy pies and enjoy battery operated devices," Miranda told her.
Miranda was unafraid to speak the truth, even to two strangers on the streets of New York City discussing the men in their lives.
"He's just not that into you, so move on," she counseled them.
We can't help but wonder: What would that look like on a campaign T-shirt?
