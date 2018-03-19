Kathy Griffin 'shocked' that comeback show at Carnegie Hall sold out in one day

She's back.

Comedian Kathy Griffin's comeback in the United States just took off like a house afire, and you can bet she has stories to tell about her days wandering in the Desert of Exile.

That's where she's been since May, when she infamously posed with a bloodied Donald Trump mask that looked like a decapitated head, and even her BFFs — CNN's Anderson Cooper included — ran for the hills.

All but the obscured-view seats for her June 26 show in New York's venerable Carnegie Hall sold out in 24 hours from Friday to Saturday morning, according to MarketWatch. The main auditorium holds about 2,800.

Her comeback tour will hit cities in the United States and Mexico this year. Shows in San Francisco, Seattle, Boston, New York and Chicago have been announced thus far.

No one seemed more surprised than Griffin that the New York tickets sold so quickly.

"I just found out that my Carnegie Hall show sold out in a day. I'm in shock," she tweeted Saturday.

"For most of the past year I was convinced that my career was over. ... I have felt moments of despair that I can't describe in a tweet. Thank you from the bottom of my heart ... I am so grateful."

So where's she been the last few months? Griffin gave The Hollywood Reporter the scoop in a January cover story that referred to her as a "comic in exile."

She was overseas last year, where she found warm and welcoming arms for the first leg of her "Laugh Your Head Off World Tour." She performed in Europe, Australia and Asia.





In November she performed at the London Palladium.

"American comic Kathy Griffin fainted on stage in Dublin last week, and there were doubts over whether this London gig would go ahead," Brian Logan in wrote in The Guardian.

"Consider those doubts resoundingly dismissed: Griffin performed for two and a quarter hours without pause, motor-mouthing through screeds of showbiz gossip, self-promotion and an account of 'how my life crumbled' when she posed for a photo with a bloodied Trump mask resembling the president’s severed head."

Logan described the show as "gloves-off Griffin," a woman whose career was left in tatters and with no more interests to protect.

"If you’re as interested in the famous as she is, this is the show for you," he wrote." Others will savor the spirit with which she has defied an ugly act of public shaming, and how — give or take a tear or two — she recasts that trauma as a catalyst for cathartic laughter."

Griffin is still taking no prisoners and naming names — of the celebrities who "jilted her" after the Trump fiasco, Logan wrote, "and this world tour must provide some balm, because she gets cheered to the rafters after practically every statement."

People talk sh*t about @KrisJenner/@KimKardashian (including me in my act) but I will tell you something...in the past year they have shown me a lot of love & given me support when I needed it most. And it's never been for show.



(Don't worry they're still going to be in my act) https://t.co/8XIY10LXc1 — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) March 17, 2018

The news of her Carnegie Hall sell-out brought a slew of congratulations from other celebrities, from Bette Midler to Maria Shriver.

Griffin apologized for the Trump stunt in the storm of the backlash, but she's sorry-not-sorry now. In fact, the logo for her tour mocks the picture that got her in trouble. This time she's clutching a globe instead of Trump's head in one hand..

“I didn’t commit a crime. I didn’t rape anybody," Griffin told THR. "I didn’t assault anybody. I didn’t get a DUI. I mean, my God, there are celebrities that (freaking) kill people."

Time is apparently on Griffin's side for her comeback.

Aram Sinnreich, an associate professor at American University’s School of Communication in Washington, D.C., told MarketWatch that if Griffin had pulled the Trump stunt this year, "it probably wouldn’t even hit the news cycle In 2018,” because the political rhetoric has become so toxic.

And what more could a comedian want than good timing?