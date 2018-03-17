Sights and sounds from Kansas City St. Patrick's Day parade

The Grinch tells the story of a cynical grump who goes on a mission to steal Christmas, only to have his heart changed by a young girl’s generous holiday spirit. Funny, heartwarming and visually stunning, it’s a universal story about the spirit o
Kansas City actor Gary Neal Johnson talks about solving the mystery of each character he portrays and the fear of failure that he once had. Johnson is currently in the Coterie’s production of "Tuck Everlasting."
The powerful dark wizard Gellert Grindelwald was been captured by the Magical Congress of the United States of America, with the help of Newt Scamander. But, making good on his threat, Grindelwald escaped custody and has set about gathering follow
Star Sessions featured Kansas City Celtic folk-rockers The Elders on Monday, Mar. 12, 2017, hosted by David Frese live at the Blue Room in the Historic 18th & Vine District. The musicians were Ian Byrne on percussion, Steve Phillips on guitar, Nor
Country music star Tim McGraw collapsed on stage during a concert in Dublin, Ireland, on Sunday, March 11. McGraw’s wife Faith Hill took to the stage with the band to apologize to fans and explain that McGraw was “super dehydrated”. Hill said she
A special new exhibit now at the Truman Library in Independence called "Heroes or Corpses: Captain Truman in World War I," features seldom seen personal items from Harry Truman's days as a soldier during World War I. The exhibit coincides with the
The James Beard Foundation has named The American Restaurant its 2018 Design Icon. The Crown Center restaurant, designed in 1974 by Warren Platner as a "valentine to Kansas City," features three-story windows, terraced landings and white oak roset
Jo Marie Scaglia, founder and owner of The Mixx, came up with a new fast-casual dining restaurant four years ago and has been fine-tuning it since. Now she plans to open the Caffetteeria in the Prairie Village Shopping Center.
Star Sessions featured the Kansas City blues/roots/soul Danielle Nicole Band on Monday, Mar. 5, 2018, hosted by Timothy Finn live at the Blue Room in the Historic 18th & Vine District. The musicians are singer and bassist Danielle Nicole, guitaris
With his legend-making, 20-year NBA career complete, Kobe Bryant launches his next chapter with an animated short that embodies his incomparable retirement announcement poem. The hand-drawn animated film speaks directly to the game of basketball,