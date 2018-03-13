KC events March 15-21: St. Patrick’s parade, Riverdance, Mecum auctions, Sporting KC

Komen Concert for the Cure
7:30 p.m. Thursday, March 15, at Old Mission United Methodist Church
The choral department of the UMKC Conservatory of Music and Dance will present music for a good cause as the Conservatory Choirs, joined by Canticum Novum and the University Singers, will perform in their annual Komen Concert for the Cure. The program will include Michael John Trotta’s “For a Breath of Ecstasy” and Seth Houston’s “Big Sky.” 816-235-2799. conservatory.umkc.edu. Free; donations accepted.
“The Kraft”
Opens 8 p.m. Thursday, March 15, at Missie B’s
You could say that Late Night Theatre’s parody of the film “The Craft” is a cheesy take on 1990s teen angst movies. The plot centers on four teenage girls, all with troubled backgrounds, who combine witchcraft and cheese for their own gain but soon encounter negative repercussions. Molliann McCulley, Ron Megee, Stephonne Singleton, Jessica Dressler and Austin Schreck will star. Runs through April 13. Tickets are $15-$20 through latenighttheatre.com.
Disney’s “Freaky Friday”
7 p.m. Friday, March 16, and 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, March 17-18, at B&B Live
Music Theatre Kansas City will continue its Season of Musicals Inspired by Movies with this play that debuted in 2016 in Arlington, Va. Based on a 1972 novel by Mary Rodgers and two hit Disney films (1976 and 2003), the musical updates the story in which a mother and daughter see what it is like to experience each other’s lives firsthand, if only for a day. 913-341-8156. Tickets are $8-$20 through mtkc.org.
Festival of Laughs
8 p.m. Friday, March 16, at Music Hall
With a lineup scheduled to feature Sommore, Earthquake, George Wallace and Don DC Curry, the Festival of Laughs should have no trouble living up to its name. The comedians touring the nation are headed by Sommore, who was one of the Queens of Comedy, but older fans might be more familiar with Wallace, a longtime Las Vegas headliner who has been doing stand-up since the 1970s. Tickets are $54-$77 through ticketmaster.com.
Kansas City Phantoms vs. Omaha
7 p.m. Friday, March 16, at Silverstein Eye Centers Arena
Football season has finally arrived. The Kansas City Phantoms have begun their second season in Champions Indoor Football and hope to improve on their 4-8 record of last season. The addition of quarterback Donovan Porterie, who was the 2017 league MVP with the Duke City Gladiators, may help the Phantoms, who will start their home schedule against the Omaha Beef after having lost 67-30 in their season opener March 9 at Bismarck. 816-547-2404. Tickets are $10-$45 through kcphantoms.com.
Kansas City Women’s Chorus
8 p.m. Friday, March 16, and 4 p.m. Sunday, March 18, at Folly
Performing “All That KC Jazz,” the Kansas City Women’s Chorus will honor the great women of jazz, especially those with Kansas City roots. Joining the chorus for featured numbers and a grand finale will be standout local vocalists Millie Edwards and Kelley Hunt. Members of the Mighty Mo Combo also will be on hand. 816-474-4444. Tickets are $15-$34 through kcwomenschorus.org or follytheater.org.
Kansas City Symphony, Joyce DiDonato Sings Bernstein and Berlioz
8 p.m. Friday-Saturday, March 16-17, and 2 p.m. Sunday, March 18, at Helzberg Hall
Kansas City’s favorite mezzo-soprano will return home to sing for the second time in barely three months, this time with the Kansas City Symphony. Prairie Village native Joyce DiDonato, a two-time Grammy Award winner and one of the world’s most glamorous opera stars, will present Berlioz’s “Death of Cleopatra” as well as several Bernstein songs. DiDonato performed Dec. 7 at the Folly as part of the Harriman-Jewell Series. Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts. 816-471-0400. Tickets are $25-$85 through kcsymphony.org.
Mecum High Performance Auctions
11 a.m. Friday-Saturday, March 16-17, at Bartle Hall
One of the staples of the NBCSN network, Mecum makes frequent stops in Kansas City for its auctions of cars and motorcycles. This one will feature about 700 vehicles, including collector cars such as a 1962 Thunderbird, a 1929 Ford Model A Coupe, a 1937 Ford Deluxe Street Rod and the main attraction, a 1968 Shelby GT350 Convertible. Tickets are $20-$30 through mecum.com; 12 and under free.
Riverdance
7:30 p.m. Friday, March 16, and 2:30 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 17, at Muriel Kauffman Theatre
Kansas City has the luck of the Irish on its side because Riverdance’s 40-city North American tour celebrating the troupe’s 20th anniversary will stop here for St. Patrick’s Day weekend. During its tour, Riverdance will perform its energetic Irish dances on 27 of March’s 31 days in venues from Cedar Falls, Iowa, to Billings, Mont. Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts. 816-994-7222. Tickets are $45.50-$85.50 through kauffmancenter.org.
St. Patrick’s Day Parade
11 a.m. Saturday, March 17, in midtown/Westport
Put on something green and join about 250,000 of your closest friends for the 46th annual Kansas City St. Patrick’s Day Parade, which will have the theme “The Pipes Are Calling: A Celebration of Irish Music.” Actor David Koechner will be grand marshal; the route will begin at Linwood and Broadway and proceed south along Broadway to 43rd Street. kcirishparade.com. Free.
Sporting Kansas City vs. San Jose
7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 17, at Children’s Mercy Park
It’s too early to say Sporting faces a must-win situation, but considering how the team opened its season, this match is big. After losing 2-0 to New York City FC at Children’s Mercy Park on March 4, Sporting recovered with a 4-3 victory at Chicago on March 10. Still, it definitely wants to avoid a second consecutive home loss, especially against a team it is likely to battle for a playoff spot in Major League Soccer’s Western Conference. 913-387-3400. Tickets are $30-$84 through sportingkc.com.
Kansas City Chorale
2 p.m. Sunday, March 18, at 1900 Building and 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 20, at St. Paul’s Episcopal
Artistic director Charles Bruffy’s Kansas City Chorale, which won the 2016 Grammy Award for best choral recording, will transport the audience across the Atlantic for “Food, Wine & the Music of France.” With featured singer Jessica Salley, the chorale will perform compositions by Debussy, Saint-Saens, Ravel, Duruflé, Bizet and Delibe. 816-444-7150. Tickets are $10-$30 through kcchorale.org.
