In this May 2015 photo, Jay Z and Beyonce arrive at The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala in New York. The pair have announced they will hit the road together this summer and fall for a stadium tour. The hip-hop super couple will kick off their "On the Run II" tour June 6 in Cardiff, Wales. The tour will hit 15 cities across the United Kingdom and Europe and 21 cities in North America, including Boston, Detroit, New Orleans, Houston, Los Angeles, Atlanta and Miami. Evan Agostini Invision/Associated Press file

Sorry, KC. Jay-Z and Beyonce 'On the Run II' stadium tour isn't coming here

By Lisa Gutierrez

lgutierrez@kcstar.com

March 12, 2018 12:20 PM

Jay-Z and Beyonce announced the stops on their upcoming "On the Run II" stadium tour on Monday, and there's no show on the schedule at Arrowhead Stadium, even though some fans had apparently heard, or at least hoped, otherwise.

The first half of the tour kicks off June 6 in Cardiff, Wales, the first of 15 shows across the United Kingdom and Europe. The 21-show North American leg begins July 25 in Cleveland and includes stops in Miami, Atlanta, New Orleans, Boston and Houston, Beyonce's hometown.

For Kansas Citian fans, the closer shows are Chicago, Minneapolis and Nashville.

News of the tour accidentally slipped out last week when the July 30 show at Philadelphia's Lincoln Financial Field was listed on Beyonce's Facebook and Ticketmaster pages, according to Variety. Both posts were quickly deleted, but not before screenshots were taken.

The star couple last toured together in 2014 for the first "On the Run" tour. No special guests have been announced for the new tour, though Nicki Minaj appeared in the previous "On the Run" tour's stop in Paris, according to ABC.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Monday, March 19, at LiveNation.com and “all usual outlets,” according to the press release announcing the tour.

There are ways for fans to get tickets earlier, however. According to ABC, Beyhive members and TIDAL subscribers can buy tickets during a pre-sale beginning at 9 a.m. Wednesday. Citi, the official credit card for the tour, will also hold pre-sales on Wednesday.

Shows already announced for Arrowhead this year include: Kenny Chesney, July 14, his sixth show there in seven years; Taylor Swift, Sept. 8 and Ed Sheeran, Oct. 13.

For complete tour and ticket information about "On the Run II" go to LiveNation.com or Beyonce.com.

As for why #OTRII isn't stopping here, it's hard to say. KC was similarly jilted when Adele announced her 16-show tour in 2015, and it could've had something to do with the city's size.

Regardless, fans on Twitter were ready to empty their bank accounts to pay for tickets. And there was an odd deleted tweet from House Speaker Paul Ryan.

Here are the scheduled North American shows:

July 25 Cleveland, FirstEnergy Stadium

July 28 Washington, DC FedEx Field

July 30 Philadelphia, Lincoln Financial Field

Aug. 2 E. Rutherford, N.J., MetLife Stadium

Aug. 5 Boston, Gillette Stadium

Aug. 8 Minneapolis, US Bank Stadium

Aug. 10 Chicago, Soldier Field

Aug. 13 Detroit, Ford Field

Aug. 18 Buffalo, New Era Field

Aug. 23 Nashville, Vanderbilt Stadium

Aug. 25 Atlanta, Mercedes Benz Stadium

Aug. 29 Orlando, Camping World Stadium

Aug. 31 Miami, Hard Rock Stadium

Sept. 11 Arlington, Texas, AT&T Stadium

Sept. 13 New Orleans, Mercedes-Benz Superdome

Sept. 15 Houston, NRG Stadium

Sept. 19 Phoenix, University of Phoenix Stadium

Sept. 22 Los Angeles, Rose Bowl

Sept. 27 San Diego, SDCCU Stadium

Sept. 29 Santa Clara, Calif., Levi’s Stadium

Oct. 2 Vancouver, British Columbia, BC Place

