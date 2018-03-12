Sorry, KC. Jay-Z and Beyonce 'On the Run II' stadium tour isn't coming here

Jay-Z and Beyonce announced the stops on their upcoming "On the Run II" stadium tour on Monday, and there's no show on the schedule at Arrowhead Stadium, even though some fans had apparently heard, or at least hoped, otherwise.
The first half of the tour kicks off June 6 in Cardiff, Wales, the first of 15 shows across the United Kingdom and Europe. The 21-show North American leg begins July 25 in Cleveland and includes stops in Miami, Atlanta, New Orleans, Boston and Houston, Beyonce's hometown.
For Kansas Citian fans, the closer shows are Chicago, Minneapolis and Nashville.
News of the tour accidentally slipped out last week when the July 30 show at Philadelphia's Lincoln Financial Field was listed on Beyonce's Facebook and Ticketmaster pages, according to Variety. Both posts were quickly deleted, but not before screenshots were taken.
The star couple last toured together in 2014 for the first "On the Run" tour. No special guests have been announced for the new tour, though Nicki Minaj appeared in the previous "On the Run" tour's stop in Paris, according to ABC.
Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Monday, March 19, at LiveNation.com and “all usual outlets,” according to the press release announcing the tour.
There are ways for fans to get tickets earlier, however. According to ABC, Beyhive members and TIDAL subscribers can buy tickets during a pre-sale beginning at 9 a.m. Wednesday. Citi, the official credit card for the tour, will also hold pre-sales on Wednesday.
Shows already announced for Arrowhead this year include: Kenny Chesney, July 14, his sixth show there in seven years; Taylor Swift, Sept. 8 and Ed Sheeran, Oct. 13.
For complete tour and ticket information about "On the Run II" go to LiveNation.com or Beyonce.com.
As for why #OTRII isn't stopping here, it's hard to say. KC was similarly jilted when Adele announced her 16-show tour in 2015, and it could've had something to do with the city's size.
Regardless, fans on Twitter were ready to empty their bank accounts to pay for tickets. And there was an odd deleted tweet from House Speaker Paul Ryan.
Here are the scheduled North American shows:
July 25 Cleveland, FirstEnergy Stadium
July 28 Washington, DC FedEx Field
July 30 Philadelphia, Lincoln Financial Field
Aug. 2 E. Rutherford, N.J., MetLife Stadium
Aug. 5 Boston, Gillette Stadium
Aug. 8 Minneapolis, US Bank Stadium
Aug. 10 Chicago, Soldier Field
Aug. 13 Detroit, Ford Field
Aug. 18 Buffalo, New Era Field
Aug. 23 Nashville, Vanderbilt Stadium
Aug. 25 Atlanta, Mercedes Benz Stadium
Aug. 29 Orlando, Camping World Stadium
Aug. 31 Miami, Hard Rock Stadium
Sept. 11 Arlington, Texas, AT&T Stadium
Sept. 13 New Orleans, Mercedes-Benz Superdome
Sept. 15 Houston, NRG Stadium
Sept. 19 Phoenix, University of Phoenix Stadium
Sept. 22 Los Angeles, Rose Bowl
Sept. 27 San Diego, SDCCU Stadium
Sept. 29 Santa Clara, Calif., Levi’s Stadium
Oct. 2 Vancouver, British Columbia, BC Place
