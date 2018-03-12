Sorry, KC. Jay-Z and Beyonce 'On the Run II' stadium tour isn't coming here

In this May 2015 photo, Jay Z and Beyonce arrive at The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala in New York. The pair have announced they will hit the road together this summer and fall for a stadium tour. The hip-hop super couple will kick off their "On the Run II" tour June 6 in Cardiff, Wales. The tour will hit 15 cities across the United Kingdom and Europe and 21 cities in North America, including Boston, Detroit, New Orleans, Houston, Los Angeles, Atlanta and Miami. Evan Agostini Invision/Associated Press file