Tim McGraw collapses on Ireland stage; wife Faith Hill decided he was done for night

He had reportedly just finished singing his hit, "Humble and Kind," when Tim McGraw collapsed onto the stage during a concert in Dublin, Ireland on Sunday night.
Witnesses said the country star dropped to his knees and sat down, according to Rolling Stone. The concert was part of Country to Country, a three-day country music festival in the U.K. McGraw had performed Friday night in London and Saturday night in Glasgow as part of the fest, Rolling Stone reported.
After he collapsed, Faith Hill, McGraw's wife, came out on stage and said she decided he was done for the night.
"He's been super dehydrated," she said. "I apologize, but I made the decision that he cannot come back out onstage."
McGraw's representative later issued a statement.
"Tim McGraw was suffering from dehydration in Dublin this evening at the C2C show," it said. "He was attended to by local medical staff on-site and will be fine. He and Faith thank everyone for their love and support and look forward to seeing their Irish fans again soon."
The duo is scheduled to begin their 29-city Soul2Soul tour in the United States on May 31 in Richmond, Va., according to the Associated Press. The couple last visited Kansas City in September 2017.
This is the second time in recent days that McGraw has been in the headlines. On March 3 he tweeted his support for Dick's Sporting Goods, Walmart and other retail outlets that have made changes to their gun-purchasing rules.
