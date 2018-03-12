More Videos

Solving mysteries and the fear of failure, all in an actor’s life 158

Solving mysteries and the fear of failure, all in an actor’s life

Pause
Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald (Official Teaser Trailer) 116

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald (Official Teaser Trailer)

The Grinch (Official Trailer) 135

The Grinch (Official Trailer)

Star Sessions with The Elders 326

Star Sessions with The Elders

Beer with culinary infusion? Find them at Strange Days Brewing in the River Market 62

Beer with culinary infusion? Find them at Strange Days Brewing in the River Market

Faith Hill apologizes to fans after Tim McGraw collapses on stage 79

Faith Hill apologizes to fans after Tim McGraw collapses on stage

Seldom-seen items from Harry Truman on display in new exhibit 189

Seldom-seen items from Harry Truman on display in new exhibit

Why The American Restaurant is an icon of design 154

Why The American Restaurant is an icon of design

Caffetteria founder plans new fast-casual restaurant for Prairie Village 44

Caffetteria founder plans new fast-casual restaurant for Prairie Village

'Christopher Robin' (Official trailer) 71

'Christopher Robin' (Official trailer)

Country music star Tim McGraw collapsed on stage during a concert in Dublin, Ireland, on Sunday, March 11. McGraw’s wife Faith Hill took to the stage with the band to apologize to fans and explain that McGraw was “super dehydrated”. Hill said she Sarah Stevenson Storyful
Country music star Tim McGraw collapsed on stage during a concert in Dublin, Ireland, on Sunday, March 11. McGraw’s wife Faith Hill took to the stage with the band to apologize to fans and explain that McGraw was “super dehydrated”. Hill said she Sarah Stevenson Storyful

Entertainment

Tim McGraw collapses on Ireland stage; wife Faith Hill decided he was done for night

By Lisa Gutierrez

lgutierrez@kcstar.com

March 12, 2018 10:00 AM

He had reportedly just finished singing his hit, "Humble and Kind," when Tim McGraw collapsed onto the stage during a concert in Dublin, Ireland on Sunday night.

Witnesses said the country star dropped to his knees and sat down, according to Rolling Stone. The concert was part of Country to Country, a three-day country music festival in the U.K. McGraw had performed Friday night in London and Saturday night in Glasgow as part of the fest, Rolling Stone reported.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

After he collapsed, Faith Hill, McGraw's wife, came out on stage and said she decided he was done for the night.

"He's been super dehydrated," she said. "I apologize, but I made the decision that he cannot come back out onstage."

McGraw's representative later issued a statement.

"Tim McGraw was suffering from dehydration in Dublin this evening at the C2C show," it said. "He was attended to by local medical staff on-site and will be fine. He and Faith thank everyone for their love and support and look forward to seeing their Irish fans again soon."

The duo is scheduled to begin their 29-city Soul2Soul tour in the United States on May 31 in Richmond, Va., according to the Associated Press. The couple last visited Kansas City in September 2017.

This is the second time in recent days that McGraw has been in the headlines. On March 3 he tweeted his support for Dick's Sporting Goods, Walmart and other retail outlets that have made changes to their gun-purchasing rules.





  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Solving mysteries and the fear of failure, all in an actor’s life 158

Solving mysteries and the fear of failure, all in an actor’s life

Pause
Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald (Official Teaser Trailer) 116

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald (Official Teaser Trailer)

The Grinch (Official Trailer) 135

The Grinch (Official Trailer)

Star Sessions with The Elders 326

Star Sessions with The Elders

Beer with culinary infusion? Find them at Strange Days Brewing in the River Market 62

Beer with culinary infusion? Find them at Strange Days Brewing in the River Market

Faith Hill apologizes to fans after Tim McGraw collapses on stage 79

Faith Hill apologizes to fans after Tim McGraw collapses on stage

Seldom-seen items from Harry Truman on display in new exhibit 189

Seldom-seen items from Harry Truman on display in new exhibit

Why The American Restaurant is an icon of design 154

Why The American Restaurant is an icon of design

Caffetteria founder plans new fast-casual restaurant for Prairie Village 44

Caffetteria founder plans new fast-casual restaurant for Prairie Village

'Christopher Robin' (Official trailer) 71

'Christopher Robin' (Official trailer)

Solving mysteries and the fear of failure, all in an actor’s life

View More Video