The 'Garlic Girls': South Korean curlers a global sensation

In this Feb. 21, 2018 photo, South Korea's Kim Seonyeong, left, sweeps ice with teammate during their match against Russian athletes at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Gangneung, South Korea. The team known as the "Garlic Girls" came into the Pyeongchang Games as the underdog who few believed would medal. Now they're No. 1 in the rankings. Aaron Favila AP Photo