Researches enter into the Doping Control Center at the Korea Institute of Science and Technology in Seoul, South Korea, Monday, Feb. 19, 2018. Russia could lose its chance to be reinstated before the end of the Winter Olympics because of a doping charge against curling bronze medalist Alexander Krushelnitsky.
Entertainment

Report: Russian curler drops doping appeal; to return medal

The Associated Press

February 21, 2018 05:24 PM

PYEONGCHANG, South Korea

Russian state TV reports that curler Alexander Krushelnitsky will give back his Olympic bronze medal after failing a drug test at the Pyeongchang Winter Games.

Krushelnitsky tested positive for the banned substance meldonium, which is believed to help blood circulation, after winning bronze in mixed doubles along with his wife Anastasia Bryzgalova.

Russian Curling Federation spokesperson Valentina Parinova tells state TV channel Russia 1 that "we have signed a statement that indeed he did have (meldonium in the sample) and as a result we will give the medal back."

The Court of Arbitration for Sport had been due to hear Krushelnitsky's case Thursday, and did not immediately respond to a request for clarification on whether proceedings would still go ahead.

  Comments  

