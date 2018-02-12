A United States fan watches the men's 12.5-kilometer biathlon pursuit at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, Monday, Feb. 12, 2018.
A United States fan watches the men's 12.5-kilometer biathlon pursuit at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, Monday, Feb. 12, 2018. Charlie Riedel AP Photo
A United States fan watches the men's 12.5-kilometer biathlon pursuit at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, Monday, Feb. 12, 2018. Charlie Riedel AP Photo

Entertainment

NBC says 25.7 million followed Olympic coverage Sunday

The Associated Press

February 12, 2018 06:55 PM

NEW YORK

Highlights from media coverage of the Pyeongchang Olympics:

RATINGS: An estimated 22.8 million people watched NBC's prime-time coverage on Sunday night, the Nielsen company said. Add in people who watched NBCSN's coverage at the same time, or streamed NBC's broadcast online, and the number climbs to 25.7 million. That's pretty close to the 26.3 million who watched NBC for the first Sunday of the Sochi Olympics in 2014. After five days, NBC said it has already broken the mark of minutes streamed online that it had for the entirety of the Sochi Olympics, or 445 million total minutes streamed this year versus 420 minutes for the Sochi Olympics.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Peter Rabbit (Official Trailer)

View More Video