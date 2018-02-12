At the #metoo Olympics, organizers confront sexual abuse

In this Feb. 12, 2018 photo, Sungsook Kim, a Catholic nun who goes by her religious name, Sister Droste, poses for a photograph at Phoenix Snow Park during the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea. Droste runs several centers spread across the sprawling Olympics venues to help sexual assault victims during the Winter Games. "I am praying to God that nothing happens," she says. "But we are here." Patrick Semansky AP Photo