Tweet from speedskater's account rips flagbearer coin toss

This combination of images shows United States' athletes Erin Hamlin, left, and Shani Davis. A tweet posted to the account of Davis is blasting the selection of luge athlete Hamlin as the U.S. flagbearer for the opening ceremony at the Pyeongchang Games. The tweet says the selection was made "dishonorably," and included a reference to Black History Month in a hashtag. Hamlin and Davis each got four votes in the final balloting of the athlete-led process. File AP Photos