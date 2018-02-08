The Latest: Shiffrin slalom rival Meillard out of Olympics

FILE - In this Sept. 25, 2017, file photo, United States Olympic Winter Games luge hopeful Erin Hamlin poses for a portrait at the 2017 Team USA Media Summit in Park City, Utah. Hamlin will carry the U.S. flag into Friday night's opening ceremony at the Pyeongchang Olympics on Feb. 9, 2018. The four-time Olympic luger was chosen by fellow Team USA Olympians for the honor. Hamlin is retiring at the end of these Olympics, after nearly two decades of racing competitively. Rick Bowmer, File AP Photo