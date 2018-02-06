Distinct style of Korean pop to echo in Olympic spotlight

FILE - In this July 21, 2015 file photo, South Korean girl group Girls' Generation pose for the media during a presentation to promote their new reality TV program "Channel Girls' Generation" in Seoul, South Korea. The clothes, the hair, the confidence , the look of Korean pop-music, or K-pop, can either feel like high fashion or just plain quirky. But that’s what draws in fans to South Korea’s most famous export. It will be hard to bypass this cultural phenomenon during the upcoming 2018 Olympic Winter Games. Lee Jin-man, File AP Photo