NBC looks to make Olympic coverage omnipresent

FILE - In this Feb. 6, 2018 file photo, a photographer walks down the steps underneath a large banner at the Gangneung Hockey Center ahead of the 2018 Winter Olympics in Gangneung, South Korea. Fresh off the Super Bowl, NBC begins more than two weeks of Winter Olympics coverage on Thursday, Feb. 8, with a new host, some new wrinkles and the hope that its business model keeps pace with the different ways people experience events on television and online. Jae C. Hong, File AP Photo